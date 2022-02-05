Public Meetings: Feb. 7-11

FEB. 7

Lexington Flood Control Zone District: 10 a.m., Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone, visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/5507201157 or call in by dialing 1-646-749-3122. Access code: 507 201 157.

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. regular meeting, Council chambers, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may join in person by following mask and social distancing rules; attendance will be limited in the council chambers. The public may also join virtually via GoToMeeting at meet.goto.com/641716165. To join by phone call 1-866-899-4679 or 1-571-317-3116. Access Code:641 716 165 To get the app, visit meet.goto.com/install.

FEB. 8

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting via teleconference because of the public health emergency and restrictions ordered by Gov. Jay Inslee. Before each meeting is called to order, participants will state their name and position. Join via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82987556617 or by calling 1-253-215-8287, meeting ID: 829 8755 6617.

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 6: 6:30 p.m., Rose Valley Friends Church, 1437 Rose Valley Road, Kelso.

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.

Cowlitz County Fire Protection District No. 5: 3:30 p.m. board of directors meeting following state and local guidelines, 415 Todd Road, Kalama. Meeting also available remotely by computer, tablet or smart phone by visiting bit.ly/35GrFl. For details, call the District Headquarters at 360-673-2222.

Cowlitz County Park and Recreation Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building, 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso.

FEB. 9

Cowlitz Transit Authority Board: 4 p.m., Council Chambers, City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview. Meeting also available via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j8839329493 or by calling 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 883 9632 9493. Agenda can be found at mylongview.com under “Agendas & Minutes.” For details on Zoom accessibility, call the board clerk’s office at 360-442-5664. City Hall is accessible for people with disabilities. Special equipment also is available for the hearing impaired. People who require special accommodations to attend the meeting are asked to call the city executive offices at 360-442-5004 at least 48 hours before the meeting.

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting via Zoom. To connect via PC, visit bit.ly/3urDG8s; meeting ID: 849 2454 1342, passcode: j!0nxktg0. To connect via the web, visit Zoom.com, click on “Join Meeting”; meeting ID 849 2454 1342, passcode: 726400865. To connect via a mobile device, download the Zoom app via iOS App Store or Google Play; open the Zoom app and click on “Join Meeting”; meeting number 849 2454 1342, passcode: 726400865. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 847 5149 4885, passcode 726400865. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting. In person and Zoom attendees can submit their public comments via email before the meeting to PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Zoom attendees also can give comment during the meeting via email or utilize the Zoom programming to raise their hands.

FEB. 10

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 2 p.m. board of commissioners meeting, CCCD No. 1 office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.

Kalama Planning Commission: 6 p.m. Agenda for the meeting posted Feb. 4 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

— The Daily News

The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.