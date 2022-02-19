Public Meetings: Feb. 21-25

FEB. 22

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting via teleconference. Before each meeting is called to order, participants will state their name and position. Join via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/88484725826 or by calling 1-253-215-8287. Meeting ID: 829 8755 6617; passcode: 5683343208.

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/index.aspx?NID=535.

Cowlitz County Fire Protection District No. 5: 3:30 p.m. board of directors meeting following state and local guidelines, Station 52, 415 Todd Road, Kalama. Meeting also available remotely by computer, tablet or smart phone by visiting bit.ly/3oSZIxi. For details, call the District Headquarters at 360-673-2222.

Cowlitz County PUD: 2 p.m., board of commissioners meeting via phone/computer through Microsoft Teams. People interested in attending are asked to email Monica Petterson at mpetterson@cowlitzpud.org by 5 p.m. Feb. 21 for a meeting link. To participate by phone, call 1-323-484-8960. Meeting ID: 261 321 077#.

Educational Service District 112: 3-5 p.m., board of directors business meeting via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/86043939882. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 820 4394 9882. Full agenda for this meeting is available online at esd112.org/about/board/.

Woodland City Council: 6 p.m. reception for Dennis Ripp retirement, 7 p.m. regular meeting, Council chambers, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may join in person by following mask and social distancing rules; attendance will be limited in the council chambers. The public may also join virtually via GoToMeeting at meet.goto.com/857748773. To join by phone call 1-866-899-4679 or 1-571-317-3116. Access Code:857 748 773. To get the app, visit meet.goto.com/install.

FEB. 23

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting via Zoom. To connect via PC, visit /bit.ly/3LVCnVJs; meeting ID: 873 9432 5301, passcode: mC#SzZ5C6. To connect via the web, visit Zoom.com, click on "Join Meeting"; meeting ID 873 9432 5301, passcode: 874841060. To connect via a mobile device, download the Zoom app via iOS App Store or Google Play; open the Zoom app and click on "Join Meeting"; meeting number 873 9432 5301, passcode: 874841060. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 873 9432 5301, passcode 874841060. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting. In person and Zoom attendees can submit their public comments via email before the meeting to PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Zoom attendees also can give comment during the meeting via email or utilize the Zoom programming to raise their hands.

FEB. 24

Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments: noon, board of directors meeting via Zoom at bit.ly/3rBFNV9, meeting ID: 853 8477 1854, passcode: 888118; by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 853 8477 1854, passcode: 888118; or by one tap mobile: `1532158782,,85384771854#,,,,*888118#.

Kalama Civil Service: 5:30 p.m., Kalama City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St., Kalama.

Longview City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, council chambers, second floor of City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview. Meetings also held via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/83600063347 or by phone at 1-253-215-8782,1-699-900-6833, 1-346-248-7799, 1-408-638-0968, 1-646-876-9923, 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799. Meeting ID: 836 0006 3347.

