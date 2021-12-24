Public Meetings: Dec. 27-30

DEC. 27

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 4 p.m. virtual meeting via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89209809412. The link also can be found at hoswaa.org. People also can join the meeting via phone by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 89209809412.

DEC. 28

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting, 5350 Pacific Way, Longview. Meeting also held via Zoom at bit.ly/3sro7wx or by calling 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 884 8472 5826, passcode 568 334 3208.

Cowlitz County Fire Protection District No. 5: 3:30 p.m. board of directors meeting following state and local guidelines, 415 Todd Road, Kalama. Meeting also available remotely by computer, tablet or smart phone by visiting bit.ly/3pnuuyZ. Details: call the District Headquarters at 360-673-2222.

Cowlitz County PUD: 2 p.m., board of commissioners meeting via phone/computer through Microsoft Teams. People interested in attending are asked to email Monica Petterson at mpetterson@cowlitzpud.org by 5 p.m. Dec. 27.

Longview City Council: 6 p.m. special meeting, Council Chamber, City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview. Meeting also available via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/87585767930 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, 1-408-638-0968, 1-669-900-6833, 1-346-248-7799, 1-312-626-6799, 1-646-876-9923 or 1-301-715-8592. Meeting ID: 875 8576 7930.

