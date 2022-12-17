Public Meetings: Dec. 19-23

DEC. 19

Woodland City Council : 7 p.m. meeting, Council chambers, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may also join virtually via GoToMeeting at meet.goto.com/361851781 . To join by phone call 1-877-309-2073 or 1-646-749-3129. Access Code: 361 851 781. To get the app, visit meet.goto.com/install . American with Disabilities Act accommodations are provided upon request. People requiring special accommodations should call the City Clerk Treasurer's office at 360-225-8281 by noon the Thursday before the meeting.

DEC. 20

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/535/Agendas-Regular-Public-Meetings.