Public Meetings: Dec. 13-16

DEC. 14

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting via teleconference because of the public health emergency and restrictions ordered by Gov. Jay Inslee. Before each meeting is called to order, participants will state their name and position. Contact the CDID No. 1 Office at 360-423-2493 for details on how to participate remotely.

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 2: 3 p.m. board meeting, 526 N. Dike Road, office/maintenance building, Woodland.

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 6: 6:30 p.m., Rose Valley Friends Church, 1437 Rose Valley Road, Kelso.

Cowlitz County PUD: 2 p.m., board of commissioners meeting via phone/computer through Microsoft Teams. People interested in attending are asked to email Monica Petterson at mpetterson@cowlitzpud.org by 5 p.m. Dec. 13 for a meeting link. To participate by phone, call 1-323-484-8960, ID: 300 616 000#.

Cowlitz County Fire District No. 1: 7 p.m. meeting, Station 1-2, 3148 Lewis River Road, Woodland.

Cowlitz County Fire Protection District No. 5: 3:30 p.m. board of directors meeting following state and local guidelines, 415 Todd Road, Kalama. Meeting also available remotely by computer, tablet or smart phone by visiting bit.ly/3pKUhzW. Details: call the District Headquarters at 360-673-2222.

Cowlitz County Park and Recreation Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building, 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso.

Educational Service District 112: 3-5 p.m., board of directors business meeting via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/81838020640. To join by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 818 3802 0640. Full agenda for this meeting is available online at esd112.org/about/ board/.

DEC. 15

Beacon Hill Water & Sewer District: 3 p.m. special board of commissioners meeting, district office, 1121 West Side Highway, Kelso. For the agenda, visit the district’s website at bhwsd.org.

DEC. 16

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 2: 3 p.m. board meeting, 526 N. Dike Road, office/maintenance building, Woodland.

Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments: noon, board of directors meeting via Zoom. Meeting ID: 853 8477 1854. Pass code: 888118.

Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Kalama City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St., Kalama. Council agenda posted at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend virtually via Zoom, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

