Public Meetings: Aug. 8-12

AUG. 8

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: 5 p.m. meeting, second floor Training Room, City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview. Meeting also available via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/87633191752. Meeting ID: 876 3319 1752. City Hall is accessible for people with disabilities. Special equipment to help the hearing impaired also is available. Anyone who needs special accommodations to attend the meeting should call the city Executive Offices 48 hours in advance at 360-442-5004.

AUG. 9

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting, 5350 Pacific Way, Longview; via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82987556617 or by calling 1-253-215-8287, meeting ID: 829 875 6617.

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/535/Agendas-Regular-Public-Meetings.

Cowlitz County Park and Recreation Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building, conference room B, 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso.

Longview City Council: 6 p.m. meeting, Longview City Hall Council Chamber, 1525 Broadway, Longview. City Hall is accessible for people with disabilities. Special equipment also is available to help the hearing impaired.. Anyone who requires special accommodations to attend the meeting should call the city Executive Office at 360-442-5004 48 hours in advance of the meeting. Meeting also held via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/88255448243. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 882 5544 8243.

Port of Woodland: 9 a.m. special meeting, Port of Woodland commission room, 1608 Guild Road, Woodland. Meeting also held via Zoom or by calling 1-669-900-6833. Meeting ID: 237 755 8282. Passcode: 642020.

AUG. 10

Cowlitz Transit Authority: 4 p.m. board meeting, City Council Chambers, City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview. Meeting also held via Zoom. For details on Zoom accessibility, call the Transit Clerk’s office at 360-442-5662. City Hall is accessible for people with disabilities. Special equipment to help the hearing impaired also is available. People who require special accommodations to attend the meeting, should call the City Executive offices at 360-442-5004.

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting, 10 International Way, Longview. Please use the south door for entry to the commissioners meeting room. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting. Attendees can submit public comments to publicomment@portoflongview.com or give public comment orally during the meeting. For assistance with special needs, call 360-425-3305 at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting. The meeting will be broadcast live at www.kltv.org.

AUG. 11

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 2 p.m. board of commissioners meeting, CCCD No. 1 office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.

Drainage Improvement District No. 1: 6:30 a.m., Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.

Kalama Planning Commission: 6 p.m. Agenda for the meeting posted Aug. 5 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

— The Daily News