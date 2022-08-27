Public Meetings: Aug. 28-Sept. 2

AUG. 30
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/535/Agendas-Regular-Public-Meetings.
AUG. 31
LEOOF-1 Disability Board: 8:30 a.m. meeting, second floor small conference room, City Hall, 1525 Broadway, Longview. Meeting also available via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82919320810 and via phone by calling 1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 829 1932 0810.
SEPT. 1
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 3: 8 a.m., Public Works Administration Building training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.
Diking Improvement District No. 15: 5 p.m. board of supervisors meeting, Public Works Administration Building, training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.
Drainage Improvement District No. 1: 7:30 a.m. meeting, Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/557845597; or call in by dialing 1-312-757-3121, access code: 557 845 597.
Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Kalama City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St., Kalama. Council agenda posted Aug.. 26 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend virtually via Zoom, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.
