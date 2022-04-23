Public Meetings: April 25-29

APRIL 25

Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington: 4 p.m., 820 11th Ave., Longview. Meeting also held via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/85973161930, meeting ID: 859 7316 1930. The link also can be found at www.hoswaa.org. People also join the meeting via phone by calling 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 859 7316 1930.

APRIL 26

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting via teleconference because of the public health emergency and restrictions ordered by Gov. Jay Inslee. Before each meeting is called to order, participants will state their name and position. Join via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82987556617 or by calling 1-253-215-8287, meeting ID: 829 8755 6617.

Cowlitz County Fire Protection District No. 5: 3:30 p.m. board of directors meeting following state and local guidelines, Station 52, 415 Todd Road, Kalama. Meeting also available remotely by computer, tablet or smart phone by visiting tinyurl.com/3etsbkn5. For details, call the District Headquarters at 360-673-2222.

APRIL 28

Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments: noon, board of directors meeting via Zoom at bit.ly/3rBFNV9, meeting ID: 853 8477 1854, passcode: 888118. For details, call 360-577-3041.

Kalama Civil Service Commission: 5:30 p.m., Kalama City Hall, 195 N. First St., Kalama.

— The Daily News

The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.

