Public Meetings: April 18-22

APRIL 18

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: 5 p.m. meeting, City Hall training room, 1525 Broadway, Longview. The meeting also is available via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/8763319172, meeting ID: 876 3319 1752. City Hall is accessible for people with disabilities. Special equipment for the hearing impaired also is available. People who require special accommodations to attend the meeting should call the city executive offices at 360-442-5004 48 hours in advance of the meeting.

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Council chambers, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may also join virtually via GoToMeeting at meet.goto.com/447275725. To join by phone call 1-877-309-20739 or 1-646-749-3129. Access Code: 447 275 725. To get the app, visit meet.goto.com/install.

APRIL 19

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144# or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/535/Agendas-Regular-Public-Meetings.

Cowlitz Community Network: 11:30 a.m. board meeting, held via virtual meeting/conference call. Visit the “Board” tab under home on the right of the website CowlitzCommunityNetwork.com for call in/log in details. For info, call 360-442-7089 or send an email to CowlitzNtwk@CowlitzCommunityNetwork.com.

Cowlitz County Veterans Advisory Board: 3 p.m. meeting via GoToMeeting at gotomeet.me/CowlitzHHS/veterans-advisory-board. To call in, dial 1-312-757-3121. Access code 712 221 229.

APRIL 20

Beacon Hill Water & Sewer District: 3 p.m. special board of commissioners meeting, district office, 1121 West Side Highway, Kelso. For the agenda, visit the district’s website at bhwsd.org.

Kelso City Council: 6 p.m. meeting, Kelso City Hall, 203 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso.

Kelso Housing Authority: 10 a.m. meeting held via Zoom because of the pandemic. People interested in contacting the board or attending a meeting are asked to write to the board c/o Kelso Housing Authority, 1415 S. 10th Ave., Kelso, WA 98626.

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting, 10 International Way, Longview. Please use the south door entrance to the commissioners meeting room. Also held via Zoom. To connect via PC, visit bit.ly/3JNpgUf; meeting number: 874 1471 8173, passcode: 0&K4G9Z+8. To connect via the web, visit Zoom.com, click on “Join Meeting”; meeting number: 874 1471 8173, passcode: 4267217162. To connect via a mobile device, download the Zoom app via iOS App Store or Google Play; open the Zoom app and click on “Join Meeting”; meeting number: 874 1471 8173, passcode: 4267217162. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting number: 874 1471 8173, passcode: 4267217162. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting. In person and Zoom attendees can submit their public comments via email before the meeting to PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Zoom attendees also can give comment during the meeting via email or utilize the Zoom programming to raise their hands.

APRIL 21

Consolidated Diking District No. 2: 3 p.m., district office/maintenance building; 526 North Dike Road, Woodland.

Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Kalama City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St., Kalama. Council agenda posted April 15 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend virtually via Zoom, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

