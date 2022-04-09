Public Meetings: April 11-15

APRIL 11

Woodland City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Council chambers, 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland. The public may also join virtually via GoToMeeting at meet.goto.com/143529237. To join by phone call 1-866-899-4679 or 1-571-317-3116. Access Code: 143 529 237. To get the app, visit meet.goto.com/install.

APRIL 12

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting, 5350 Pacific Way, Longview. Meeting also available via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82987556617 or by calling 1-253-215-8287, meeting ID: 829 8755 6617.

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 6: 6:30 p.m., Rose Valley Friends Church, 1437 Rose Valley Road, Kelso.

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144# or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/535/Agendas-Regular-Public-Meetings.

Cowlitz County Park and Recreation Advisory Board: 5:30 p.m., Cowlitz County Administration Building, 207 N. Fourth Ave., Kelso.

Cowlitz PUD District No. 1: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. workshop, PUD’s John Searing Auditorium, 961 12t Avenue, Longview. People interested in participating via Microsoft Teams should email Monica Petterson at mpetterson@cowlitzpud.org by 5 p.m. April 11 for the meeting link. 2 p.m. board of directors meeting via phone/computer through Microsoft Teams. Anyone interested in attending via phone or computer is asked to email Monica Petterson at mpetterson@cowlitzpud.org by 5 p.m. April 11. To attend by phone, at the time of the meeting call 1-323-484-8960; meeting ID: 111 042 848#.

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting, 10 International Way, Longview. Please use the south door entrance to the commissioners meeting room. Also held via Zoom. To connect via PC, visit bit.ly/3r9vA1R; meeting number: 818 7509 1958, passcode: pMHmm3!xt. To connect via the web, visit Zoom.com, click on “Join Meeting”; meeting number: 818 7509 1958, passcode: 182733942. To connect via a mobile device, download the Zoom app via iOS App Store or Google Play; open the Zoom app and click on “Join Meeting”; meeting number: 818 7509 19581, passcode: 182733942. To call in, dial 1-253-215-8782, meeting number: 818 7509 1958, passcode: 182733942. For technical assistance, email cparadis@portoflongview.com or smartin@portoflongview.com. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting. In person and Zoom attendees can submit their public comments via email before the meeting to PublicComment@portoflongview.com. Zoom attendees also can give comment during the meeting via email or utilize the Zoom programming to raise their hands.

Willow Grove Park Advisory Committee: 5:30 p.m. meeting, Port offices, 10 International way, Longview. Use the south door for entry to the Coweeman Meeting Room.

APRIL 14

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 2 p.m. board of commissioners meeting, CCCD No. 1 office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.

Kalama Planning Commission: 6 p.m. Agenda for the meeting posted April 8 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

Lexington Flood Control Zone District: 10 a.m., Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to attend meetings via GoToMeetings. From computer, tablet or smart phone, visit global.gotomeeting.com/join/5507201157 or call in by dialing 1-646-749-3122. Access code: 507 201 157.

— The Daily News

The deadline for submission for the public meetings calendar is 5 p.m. Thursday each week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.