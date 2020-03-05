Groups & Organizations Calendar: March 5-14
0 comments

Groups & Organizations Calendar: March 5-14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Calendar logo

MARCH 5

Altrusa International of Longview-Kelso: noon, CAP Building’s second floor Altrusa Room, 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview.

Castle Rock Lions: 5:45 p.m., Castle Rock Eagles, 224 Huntington Ave. S., Castle Rock; Clarance: 360-274-8597.

Contract Bridge: 6:30 p.m., Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.

Cowlitz Valley VFW Auxiliary to Post 1045: 6 p.m., VFW post, 4311 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; Kathe Schaffran, 360-577-2592 or 360-200-3806; Sandy, 360-578-2979. 

Encouraging Words Toastmasters No. 4777: 7-8:30 p.m., Canterbury Park, 1335 Third Ave., Longview; http://encouragingwordsclub.toastmastersclubs.org/

G.F.W.C. Amalak: 3 p.m., Kalama Public Library, 312 N. First St., Kalama; 360-673-2020.

Kelso Eagles No. 1555: 7 p.m., bunco games with potluck at halftime, 609 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso; 360-578-2503; open to the public.

Kelso-Longview Elks No. 1482: 5:30-6:30 p.m., lodge dinner; 6:30 p.m., House Committee; 900 Ash St., Kelso.

Kelso Rotary Club: noon, Kelso-Longview Elks Club, 900 Ash St., Kelso; Janet Cole, 360-423-6988.

Kiwanis Club of Kelso Longview: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; Jana Lunday, 360-751-1582.

Longview Eagles: 7:15 p.m., Texas Hold 'Em 8 p.m.-midnight, karaoke; 1526 12th Ave., Longview; 360-425-1444; members and guests welcome.

Sunnyside Grange No. 129: 7:15 p.m., 214 Cowlitz Ave. W., Castle Rock; Phyllis Ogden, 360-274-6013.

Trailbreakers, Inc.: 6:30 p.m., Millennium Bulk Terminals, 4029 Industrial Way, Longview; Ray Marks, 360-749-7349.

Western Federation of Retirees (Local 3, KapStone/Fibre/Westrock retirees): 1:30 p.m., AWPPW Union Hall, Local 153, 724 15th Ave., Longview (attendees are asked to enter the union hall by the rear entrance on 14th Avenue; Patti, 360-261-3086.

MARCH 6

Kelso Eagles Bingo: 4:30 p.m., speed rounds; 6 p.m., regular games; payouts include one blackout with a value of $1,199 and other payouts of $25, $75 and $100; 609 S. Pacific Ave.; 360-425-8330, open to the public.

Longview American Legion Post 155: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., lunch; 5 p.m., dog races and dinner; 7:30 p.m., live music; 1250 12th Ave., Longview; 360-425-3670.

Longview Eagles: 7:15 p.m., Texas Hold 'Em; 1526 12th Ave., Longview; 360-425-1444; members and guests welcome.

Longview Ski Club: 6:30 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 1428 22nd Ave., Longview; 360-560-8903.

Sons of Norway: 5 p.m., potluck; 6 p.m., general meeting, 224 Catlin St. W., Kelso.

Three Rivers Singles: 5 p.m., Sizzler, 936 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; Jean, 360-577-8665. 

MARCH 7

Kelso Eagles: 6 p.m. Bar Bingo, 609 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso; members and guests welcome; 360-425-8330.

Longview Eagles: 8 p.m.-midnight, DJ karaoke; 1526 12th Ave., Longview; members and guests welcome.

Marine Corps League Mount St. Helens Detachment No. 889: 9 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., meeting; Regent Restaurant, 3353 Washington Way, Longview; Don Simmons, 360-425-4414. 

MARCH 8

Cowlitz Table Tennis Club: 5-9 p.m., Youth & Family Link building, 907 Douglas St., Longview; Vance, 503-556-9135.

Longview American Legion Post 155: 8:30-11 a.m., breakfast; 1250 12th Ave., Longview; 360-425-3670.

MARCH 9

Activity and Dance (LEAD) Christian Group: 6 p.m. dinner and social, 7 p.m. cards, Longview Eagles, 1526 12th Ave., Longview; Cindy, 360-749-0258. 

Castle Rock Woman’s Club: 1 p.m., 206 Cowlitz Ave. W., Castle Rock.

Contract/Duplicate Bridge: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Kelso Senior Center; 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522. 

Cowlitz County Republican Women: 11:45 a.m., Olde Creekside Cafe, 1323 Commerce Ave., Longview; visitors (including men) welcome; Beverly Little, 360-577-0731.

Friends of the Longview Public Library: 6:45 p.m., library auditorium, 1600 Louisiana St.; lplfol@live.comlongviewlibrary.org/friends.php.

Kalama Lions Club: 7 p.m., Kalama Community Building, 126 N. Second St., Kalama; Jerry, 360-673-2169; kalamalions@kalama.com.

Kelso Eagles Bingo: noon, charity bingo (25 cents); 4:30 p.m., speed rounds; 6 p.m., regular games; payouts include warm-ups: $25, regular: $100, 609 S. Pacific Ave.; 360-425-8330; Adrienne Galvez, 360-431-0041 or 360-425-9793; open to the public.

Longview Eagles: 5 p.m., Bar Bingo; members and guests welcome; 1526 12th Ave., Longview.

Longview Recreation First Robotics Club, FLL and FLL Jr: 5:30-7 p.m., Woman's Club Building, 835 21st Ave., Longview; for children 6 to 14 years old; Bob Koenig, morethanrobots@gmail.com.

Lower Columbia Senior Shuffle Board: 1 p.m., Tim's Bar & Grill, 213 Allen St., Kelso; Jean, 360-577-8665. 

Monticello Lions Club: 6:30 p.m., the Carriage Restaurant, 1334 12th Ave., Longview; Neil Zimmerman, 360-423-8329.

Pleasant Hill Grange No. 101: 6:30 p.m., potluck; 7:15 p.m., meeting; Pleasant Hill Grange Hall, 4741 Pleasant Hill Road, Kelso; Zula Bryan (for information and rentals), 360-425-6101.

MARCH 10

Castle Rock Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary: 7 p.m., 224 Huntington Ave. S., Castle Rock.

Cowlitz VFW Post No. 1045: 6 p.m. bingo, public welcome; kitchen opens at 5 p.m.; 4311 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

Early Words Toastmasters: 6:05 a.m., Creekside Cafe, 1323 Commerce Ave., Longview; Wendy Kosloski, Wendy@teaguesinteriors.com, 360-636-0712, 360-957-3152, pam2641@comcast.net.

Longview American Legion Post 155: 6 p.m., Texas Hold 'Em; 1250 12th Ave., Longview; 360-425-3670.

Longview Eagles: 6 p.m., bingo (doors open at 5 p.m.)  hosted by The Crusaders Relay for Life Team; children 8 years old and older also are welcome; new higher payouts of $50 for the regular games and $75 for blackouts (if enough players); prize drawings and a 50/50 raffle; $15 buys in a set of all cards; kitchen and bar open; 1526 12th Ave., Longview.

Longview Early Edition Rotary: 7 a.m., Lower Columbia College Student Center, Room 120, 1600 Maple St.,  Longview; club secretary, 360-636-8267.

Longview, Kelso and Rainier Model Railroad Club: 7 p.m., Three Rivers Mall, southwest entrance, close to theater and former Macy’s, first space on left, Kelso; call 360-431-5790 or email lkrtrains@gmail.com; hours to see trains: Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m.; Wednesdays through Sundays, 1-5 p.m.

Longview Outdoor Gallery: 1:30 p.m., Broadway Gallery, 1418 Commerce, Longview.

Longview Pioneer Lions Club: noon, Eagles Lodge, 1526 12th Ave., Longview; 360-578-1095; publicaffairs@pioneerlions.org.

Monticello Camera Club: 7 p.m., Somerset Retirement Apartments, 2025 Tibbetts Drive, Longview; Lisa Nathan, 360-747-7119.

Rose Valley Grange No. 953: 7 p.m., 1520 Rose Valley Road, Kelso; Nicole, 360-431-3175 for information and hall rentals.

MARCH 11

Cowlitz Valley VFW Post 1045: 9, regular meeting, VFW Post, 4311 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. 

Genealogical Research Assistance: 1-3 p.m., Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St.; offered by the Lower Columbia Genealogical Society.

Kelso Eagles Bingo: 4:30 p.m., speed rounds; 6 p.m., regular games; payouts include one blackout with a value of $1,199 and other payouts of $25, $75 and $100; 609 S. Pacific Ave.; 360-425-8330, open to the public.

Longview American Legion Post 155: 5-7 p.m., Bingo and King of Clubs; 1250 12th Ave., Longview; 360-425-3670.

Rotary Club of Longview: noon, Cowlitz Regional Conference Center, 1900 Seventh Ave. S.W., Longview; lunch is available; program or speaker each meeting; www.clubrunner.ca/longview-wa/.

Sons of Norway: 6-8 p.m., free Norwegian language class for beginners and more experienced speakers; snacks are welcome for the halftime break; 224 Catlin St. W., Kelso.

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary: 7-9 p.m., Kelso SAR/Rizard Building, 1800 Western Lane, Kelso; 360-425-2468.

MARCH 12

Altrusa International of Longview-Kelso: noon, CAP Building’s second floor Altrusa Room, 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview.

Contract Bridge: 6:30 p.m., Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.

Clark County Quilters: 6 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., meeting with Krista Moser lecturing on "Diamonds Are a Quilter's Best Friend," offering tips and tricks for cutting and piecing diamonds, triangles and hexagons in an easy, fast and precise way ; Adventist Community Church, 9711 St. Johns Road, Vancouver; non-member fee, $10 per meeting.

Encouraging Words Toastmasters No. 4777: 7-8:30 p.m., Canterbury Park, 1335 Third Ave., Longview; http://encouragingwordsclub.toastmastersclubs.org/.

Kelso-Longview Elks No. 1482: 5:30-6:30 p.m., lodge dinner; 7:30 p.m., lodge meeting; 900 Ash St., Kelso.

Kelso Rotary Club: noon, Kelso-Longview Elks Club, 900 Ash St., Kelso; Janet Cole, 360-423-6988.

Kiwanis Club of Kelso Longview: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; Jana Lunday, 360-751-1582.

Longview Eagles: 7:15 p.m., Texas Hold 'Em; 8 p.m.-midnight, karaoke, 1526 12th Ave., Longview; 360-425-1444; members and guests welcome. 

Lower Columbia Genealogical Society: 7 p.m., Somerset Retirement Apartments, 2025 Tibbetts Drive, Longview; www.rootsweb.com/~walcolgs; locoges472@gmail.com

Pythian Sisters: 1-3 p.m., Woman’s Club, 206 Cowlitz Ave. S, Castle Rock; Judy Colt, 360-577-0547; new members welcome.

Silver Lake Grange No. 105: 6 p.m., potluck; 7 p.m., Grange located at 3104 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway; president Brad Hoisington, 360-431-9803.

Woodland Grange No. 178: 6:30 p.m., 404 Davidson Ave., Woodland; Stephanie Smith, 360-772-5118.

MARCH 13

Catlin Grange No. 199: 6:30 p.m., potluck; 7:30 p.m., meeting; 205 Shawnee St., Kelso; Roy Painter, 360-577-9448.

Kelso Eagles Bingo: 4:30 p.m., speed rounds; 6 p.m., regular games; payouts include one blackout with a value of $1,199 and other payouts of $25, $75 and $100; 609 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso; 360-425-8330, open to the public.

Longview American Legion Post 155: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., lunch; 5 p.m., dog races and dinner; 7:30 p.m., live music; 1250 12th Ave., Longview; 360-425-3670.

Longview Eagles: 7:15 p.m., Texas Hold 'Em; 1526 12th Ave., Longview; 360-425-1444; members and guests welcome. 

Lower Columbia Branch 363 Fleet Reserve Association: 6:30 p.m. potluck, 7:30 p.m. meeting; VFW Post No. 1045, 4311 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; Ray Hegr, 360-425-6981.

People First of Cowlitz County: 12:30-2 p.m., Zojo's, 931 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; Dawn Hutton, 360-261-1053; Michael Rossman, 360-298-5296.

R Square D Square Dance Club: 7-8 p.m. Plus with advanced rounds; 8-9:30 p.m., Mainstream with rounds; Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso (by the Rotary spray park); 360-425-0583; www.r-square-d.info

MARCH 14

Brothers of the Third Wheel Triker Motorcycle Chapter: 10 a.m., Hometown Buffet, 7809-B N.E. Vancouver Plaza Drive, Vancouver; https://btw-trikers.org/.

Cowlitz Gun Club: 10 a.m., 869 S. Military Road, Winlock; games and practice traps; Joe Morgan, 360-748-8098; open to the public.

Cowlitz VFW Post No. 1045 Auxiliary: 9-11 a.m. breakfast open to the public; eggs, sausage links, French toast, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, optional toast, coffee and orange juice; 4311 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; Kathe Schaffran, 360-577-2592 or 360-200-3806; Sandy, 360-578-2979. 

Kelso Eagles: 6 p.m. Bar Bingo, 609 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso; members and guests welcome; 360-425-8330.

It is the responsibility of members to provide updates and cancellations. Forms are available at the newsroom counter, 770 11th Ave., Longview. Deadline is one week before publication. Send notices to: Calendar editor, The Daily News, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632; or email frontdoor@tdn.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

Dear Annie: Feb. 25 02

Dear Annie: When I was married, it was an unhappy one. Instead of counseling, I had a total of 14 different affairs within a few years. I got …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News