Groups & Organizations Calendar: March 5-14

Longview Eagles: 6 p.m., bingo (doors open at 5 p.m.) hosted by The Crusaders Relay for Life Team; children 8 years old and older also are welcome; new higher payouts of $50 for the regular games and $75 for blackouts (if enough players); prize drawings and a 50/50 raffle; $15 buys in a set of all cards; kitchen and bar open; 1526 12th Ave., Longview.