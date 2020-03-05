Groups & Organizations Calendar: March 5-14

MARCH 5
Altrusa International of Longview-Kelso: noon, CAP Building’s second floor Altrusa Room, 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview.
Castle Rock Lions: 5:45 p.m., Castle Rock Eagles, 224 Huntington Ave. S., Castle Rock; Clarance: 360-274-8597.
Contract Bridge: 6:30 p.m., Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.
Cowlitz Valley VFW Auxiliary to Post 1045: 6 p.m., VFW post, 4311 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; Kathe Schaffran, 360-577-2592 or 360-200-3806; Sandy, 360-578-2979.
Encouraging Words Toastmasters No. 4777: 7-8:30 p.m., Canterbury Park, 1335 Third Ave., Longview; http://encouragingwordsclub.toastmastersclubs.org/
G.F.W.C. Amalak: 3 p.m., Kalama Public Library, 312 N. First St., Kalama; 360-673-2020.
Kelso Eagles No. 1555: 7 p.m., bunco games with potluck at halftime, 609 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso; 360-578-2503; open to the public.
Kelso-Longview Elks No. 1482: 5:30-6:30 p.m., lodge dinner; 6:30 p.m., House Committee; 900 Ash St., Kelso.
Kelso Rotary Club: noon, Kelso-Longview Elks Club, 900 Ash St., Kelso; Janet Cole, 360-423-6988.
Kiwanis Club of Kelso Longview: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; Jana Lunday, 360-751-1582.
Longview Eagles: 7:15 p.m., Texas Hold 'Em 8 p.m.-midnight, karaoke; 1526 12th Ave., Longview; 360-425-1444; members and guests welcome.
Sunnyside Grange No. 129: 7:15 p.m., 214 Cowlitz Ave. W., Castle Rock; Phyllis Ogden, 360-274-6013.
Trailbreakers, Inc.: 6:30 p.m., Millennium Bulk Terminals, 4029 Industrial Way, Longview; Ray Marks, 360-749-7349.
Western Federation of Retirees (Local 3, KapStone/Fibre/Westrock retirees): 1:30 p.m., AWPPW Union Hall, Local 153, 724 15th Ave., Longview (attendees are asked to enter the union hall by the rear entrance on 14th Avenue; Patti, 360-261-3086.
MARCH 6
Kelso Eagles Bingo: 4:30 p.m., speed rounds; 6 p.m., regular games; payouts include one blackout with a value of $1,199 and other payouts of $25, $75 and $100; 609 S. Pacific Ave.; 360-425-8330, open to the public.
Longview American Legion Post 155: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., lunch; 5 p.m., dog races and dinner; 7:30 p.m., live music; 1250 12th Ave., Longview; 360-425-3670.
Longview Eagles: 7:15 p.m., Texas Hold 'Em; 1526 12th Ave., Longview; 360-425-1444; members and guests welcome.
Longview Ski Club: 6:30 p.m., St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church parish hall, 1428 22nd Ave., Longview; 360-560-8903.
Sons of Norway: 5 p.m., potluck; 6 p.m., general meeting, 224 Catlin St. W., Kelso.
Three Rivers Singles: 5 p.m., Sizzler, 936 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; Jean, 360-577-8665.
MARCH 7
Kelso Eagles: 6 p.m. Bar Bingo, 609 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso; members and guests welcome; 360-425-8330.
Longview Eagles: 8 p.m.-midnight, DJ karaoke; 1526 12th Ave., Longview; members and guests welcome.
Marine Corps League Mount St. Helens Detachment No. 889: 9 a.m., breakfast; 10 a.m., meeting; Regent Restaurant, 3353 Washington Way, Longview; Don Simmons, 360-425-4414.
MARCH 8
Cowlitz Table Tennis Club: 5-9 p.m., Youth & Family Link building, 907 Douglas St., Longview; Vance, 503-556-9135.
Longview American Legion Post 155: 8:30-11 a.m., breakfast; 1250 12th Ave., Longview; 360-425-3670.
MARCH 9
Activity and Dance (LEAD) Christian Group: 6 p.m. dinner and social, 7 p.m. cards, Longview Eagles, 1526 12th Ave., Longview; Cindy, 360-749-0258.
Castle Rock Woman’s Club: 1 p.m., 206 Cowlitz Ave. W., Castle Rock.
Contract/Duplicate Bridge: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Kelso Senior Center; 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.
Cowlitz County Republican Women: 11:45 a.m., Olde Creekside Cafe, 1323 Commerce Ave., Longview; visitors (including men) welcome; Beverly Little, 360-577-0731.
Friends of the Longview Public Library: 6:45 p.m., library auditorium, 1600 Louisiana St.; lplfol@live.com; longviewlibrary.org/friends.php.
Kalama Lions Club: 7 p.m., Kalama Community Building, 126 N. Second St., Kalama; Jerry, 360-673-2169; kalamalions@kalama.com.
Kelso Eagles Bingo: noon, charity bingo (25 cents); 4:30 p.m., speed rounds; 6 p.m., regular games; payouts include warm-ups: $25, regular: $100, 609 S. Pacific Ave.; 360-425-8330; Adrienne Galvez, 360-431-0041 or 360-425-9793; open to the public.
Longview Eagles: 5 p.m., Bar Bingo; members and guests welcome; 1526 12th Ave., Longview.
Longview Recreation First Robotics Club, FLL and FLL Jr: 5:30-7 p.m., Woman's Club Building, 835 21st Ave., Longview; for children 6 to 14 years old; Bob Koenig, morethanrobots@gmail.com.
Lower Columbia Senior Shuffle Board: 1 p.m., Tim's Bar & Grill, 213 Allen St., Kelso; Jean, 360-577-8665.
Monticello Lions Club: 6:30 p.m., the Carriage Restaurant, 1334 12th Ave., Longview; Neil Zimmerman, 360-423-8329.
Pleasant Hill Grange No. 101: 6:30 p.m., potluck; 7:15 p.m., meeting; Pleasant Hill Grange Hall, 4741 Pleasant Hill Road, Kelso; Zula Bryan (for information and rentals), 360-425-6101.
MARCH 10
Castle Rock Eagles Aerie and Auxiliary: 7 p.m., 224 Huntington Ave. S., Castle Rock.
Cowlitz VFW Post No. 1045: 6 p.m. bingo, public welcome; kitchen opens at 5 p.m.; 4311 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.
Early Words Toastmasters: 6:05 a.m., Creekside Cafe, 1323 Commerce Ave., Longview; Wendy Kosloski, Wendy@teaguesinteriors.com, 360-636-0712, 360-957-3152, pam2641@comcast.net.
Longview American Legion Post 155: 6 p.m., Texas Hold 'Em; 1250 12th Ave., Longview; 360-425-3670.
Longview Eagles: 6 p.m., bingo (doors open at 5 p.m.) hosted by The Crusaders Relay for Life Team; children 8 years old and older also are welcome; new higher payouts of $50 for the regular games and $75 for blackouts (if enough players); prize drawings and a 50/50 raffle; $15 buys in a set of all cards; kitchen and bar open; 1526 12th Ave., Longview.
Longview Early Edition Rotary: 7 a.m., Lower Columbia College Student Center, Room 120, 1600 Maple St., Longview; club secretary, 360-636-8267.
Longview, Kelso and Rainier Model Railroad Club: 7 p.m., Three Rivers Mall, southwest entrance, close to theater and former Macy’s, first space on left, Kelso; call 360-431-5790 or email lkrtrains@gmail.com; hours to see trains: Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m.; Wednesdays through Sundays, 1-5 p.m.
Longview Outdoor Gallery: 1:30 p.m., Broadway Gallery, 1418 Commerce, Longview.
Longview Pioneer Lions Club: noon, Eagles Lodge, 1526 12th Ave., Longview; 360-578-1095; publicaffairs@pioneerlions.org.
Monticello Camera Club: 7 p.m., Somerset Retirement Apartments, 2025 Tibbetts Drive, Longview; Lisa Nathan, 360-747-7119.
Rose Valley Grange No. 953: 7 p.m., 1520 Rose Valley Road, Kelso; Nicole, 360-431-3175 for information and hall rentals.
MARCH 11
Cowlitz Valley VFW Post 1045: 9, regular meeting, VFW Post, 4311 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.
Genealogical Research Assistance: 1-3 p.m., Longview Public Library, 1600 Louisiana St.; offered by the Lower Columbia Genealogical Society.
Kelso Eagles Bingo: 4:30 p.m., speed rounds; 6 p.m., regular games; payouts include one blackout with a value of $1,199 and other payouts of $25, $75 and $100; 609 S. Pacific Ave.; 360-425-8330, open to the public.
Longview American Legion Post 155: 5-7 p.m., Bingo and King of Clubs; 1250 12th Ave., Longview; 360-425-3670.
Rotary Club of Longview: noon, Cowlitz Regional Conference Center, 1900 Seventh Ave. S.W., Longview; lunch is available; program or speaker each meeting; www.clubrunner.ca/longview-wa/.
Sons of Norway: 6-8 p.m., free Norwegian language class for beginners and more experienced speakers; snacks are welcome for the halftime break; 224 Catlin St. W., Kelso.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary: 7-9 p.m., Kelso SAR/Rizard Building, 1800 Western Lane, Kelso; 360-425-2468.
MARCH 12
Altrusa International of Longview-Kelso: noon, CAP Building’s second floor Altrusa Room, 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview.
Contract Bridge: 6:30 p.m., Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.
Clark County Quilters: 6 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., meeting with Krista Moser lecturing on "Diamonds Are a Quilter's Best Friend," offering tips and tricks for cutting and piecing diamonds, triangles and hexagons in an easy, fast and precise way ; Adventist Community Church, 9711 St. Johns Road, Vancouver; non-member fee, $10 per meeting.
Encouraging Words Toastmasters No. 4777: 7-8:30 p.m., Canterbury Park, 1335 Third Ave., Longview; http://encouragingwordsclub.toastmastersclubs.org/.
Kelso-Longview Elks No. 1482: 5:30-6:30 p.m., lodge dinner; 7:30 p.m., lodge meeting; 900 Ash St., Kelso.
Kelso Rotary Club: noon, Kelso-Longview Elks Club, 900 Ash St., Kelso; Janet Cole, 360-423-6988.
Kiwanis Club of Kelso Longview: 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; Jana Lunday, 360-751-1582.
Longview Eagles: 7:15 p.m., Texas Hold 'Em; 8 p.m.-midnight, karaoke, 1526 12th Ave., Longview; 360-425-1444; members and guests welcome.
Lower Columbia Genealogical Society: 7 p.m., Somerset Retirement Apartments, 2025 Tibbetts Drive, Longview; www.rootsweb.com/~walcolgs; locoges472@gmail.com.
Pythian Sisters: 1-3 p.m., Woman’s Club, 206 Cowlitz Ave. S, Castle Rock; Judy Colt, 360-577-0547; new members welcome.
Silver Lake Grange No. 105: 6 p.m., potluck; 7 p.m., Grange located at 3104 Spirit Lake Memorial Highway; president Brad Hoisington, 360-431-9803.
Woodland Grange No. 178: 6:30 p.m., 404 Davidson Ave., Woodland; Stephanie Smith, 360-772-5118.
MARCH 13
Catlin Grange No. 199: 6:30 p.m., potluck; 7:30 p.m., meeting; 205 Shawnee St., Kelso; Roy Painter, 360-577-9448.
Kelso Eagles Bingo: 4:30 p.m., speed rounds; 6 p.m., regular games; payouts include one blackout with a value of $1,199 and other payouts of $25, $75 and $100; 609 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso; 360-425-8330, open to the public.
Longview American Legion Post 155: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., lunch; 5 p.m., dog races and dinner; 7:30 p.m., live music; 1250 12th Ave., Longview; 360-425-3670.
Longview Eagles: 7:15 p.m., Texas Hold 'Em; 1526 12th Ave., Longview; 360-425-1444; members and guests welcome.
Lower Columbia Branch 363 Fleet Reserve Association: 6:30 p.m. potluck, 7:30 p.m. meeting; VFW Post No. 1045, 4311 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; Ray Hegr, 360-425-6981.
People First of Cowlitz County: 12:30-2 p.m., Zojo's, 931 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; Dawn Hutton, 360-261-1053; Michael Rossman, 360-298-5296.
R Square D Square Dance Club: 7-8 p.m. Plus with advanced rounds; 8-9:30 p.m., Mainstream with rounds; Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso (by the Rotary spray park); 360-425-0583; www.r-square-d.info.
MARCH 14
Brothers of the Third Wheel Triker Motorcycle Chapter: 10 a.m., Hometown Buffet, 7809-B N.E. Vancouver Plaza Drive, Vancouver; https://btw-trikers.org/.
Cowlitz Gun Club: 10 a.m., 869 S. Military Road, Winlock; games and practice traps; Joe Morgan, 360-748-8098; open to the public.
Cowlitz VFW Post No. 1045 Auxiliary: 9-11 a.m. breakfast open to the public; eggs, sausage links, French toast, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, optional toast, coffee and orange juice; 4311 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; Kathe Schaffran, 360-577-2592 or 360-200-3806; Sandy, 360-578-2979.
Kelso Eagles: 6 p.m. Bar Bingo, 609 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso; members and guests welcome; 360-425-8330.
