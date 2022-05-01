Dear Annie: May 1

Dear Annie: My wife and I have been married for over 15 years. I have a high metabolism, while she is considered obese. But she wears it well. After having children via cesarean section, her stomach has no muscles left to hold it together.

To me, she is beautiful, inside and out. I feel that she struggles with her weight and body image but doesn’t want to admit it.

I’ve done the husband thing and tried to be positive about it, but I want her to live her best life. In turn, I don’t know how to approach the subject.

There have been brief periods in her life when she has turned to exercising and eating better. When that happens, I will exercise with her, and I always try to be encouraging. I just don’t know where to go from here. — Quietly Concerned

Dear Quietly Concerned: Being obese has all types of health issues associated with it, so it is understandable that you want the woman you love to be as healthy as possible. You mentioned that you have a high metabolism. Ask yourself: Does this mean that you eat junk food and don’t exercise and yet stay trim? If that is the case, the best approach is to start with yourself by looking at your eating and exercising habits.

Maybe you could propose health and fitness as a joint project, just as you do during those times when your wife is motivated to eat healthily. You might consider seeing a nutritionist together. A good one will advise you both to focus on good health more than a number on the scale. The fact that you see your wife as beautiful inside and out is the best starting point ever for a joint project such as this.

