Dear Annie: April 30

Dear Annie: My husband took away all sex and everything that went with it 22 years ago. I hate my wasted life. I divorced him in 2019, but we share a house. Neither of us has kids or relatives close by, so we kind of take care of each other.

I’m at a point where I hate my situation. I basically live in my bedroom and come out only for food, water and to go to the bathroom. We share the house cleaning. My ex is a very argumentative person and a slob. He has made the living room into his bedroom, sleeping in a recliner. He’s 73, and I will be 70 in June. I have no friends and I rarely go anywhere. I’m stuck in this stinking town, where I have lived for 20 years. The nearest city is 24 miles away. I absolutely hate my life. What should I do? — Living in Misery

Dear Misery: First things first, start by getting out of the house you so clearly hate. Whether it’s taking a walk or visiting that closest city for a day trip, getting a change of scenery can change your perspective.

See what groups or clubs exist near you; it’s a great way to meet new people and start making friends. Rediscover your hobbies. What used to bring you joy? Be gone the days of sitting at home, a prisoner in your own life. There’s much to see and do out there beyond the four walls of your bedroom, so get to it. Consider seeking the help of a licensed therapist to work through your feelings of depression.

While these are good things to distract yourself right now, you also need to think about the long term. What steps are you taking to get out of this house and away from your ex-husband? If it’s a matter of money, begin planning how you might secure your own housing in the near future. If it’s a matter of comfortability, perhaps it’s time to accept the fact that this is rock bottom. Each day you choose to continue living in your past is a day of your future you can’t get back.

Dear Annie is written by Annie Lane. Annie lives outside Manhattan with her husband, two kids and two dogs. Please email your questions to dearannie@creators.com or write to: Dear Annie, c/o Creators Syndicate, 737 Third St., Hermosa Beach, CA 90254.

