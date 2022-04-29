Dear Annie: April 29

Dear Annie: My wife and I have been together for 22 years. Like many couples, we have experienced problems where we have consulted a therapist and have also enjoyed, over the years, reading and trying to apply your various tips.

Our experiences lead me to suggest a few lessons that might also apply to others:

You often suggest therapists. Yet in very important situations — like divorce or separation — I feel it is important to have “second opinions,” even if that means hiring a second therapist.

If one is lucky enough to have close, intelligent, perceptive friends, they should be included in the advice-seeking. Active listening and questioning skills should be a focus for you.

Behavioral change is not instant. Even if friends or therapists “hit the nail on the head” with observations or recommendations, one should not expect that the ability in everyone exists to change behavior overnight. It may take many months, or longer. Tips for handling this often long “transition period” are valuable.

One should also expect the possibility of recurrences. That is, sometimes when a problem is solved, it comes up again months or years later. Critical here is the ability to constructively use the memories of the first problems and their solutions to help solve the recurrence.

These thoughts are offered to complement the excellent ideas in your column. — Making the Most of Therapy

Dear Making the Most: Thank you for your superb suggestions. While therapy is certainly helpful (and often essential) in coping with our emotions, it is not a magic pill. It often takes time, and the right therapist, to be effective.

You raise another good point, which is that progress is not always linear. We often stumble before we get where we are trying to go. If you are frustrated by your progress — or perceived lack of progress — remember to have patience and grace for yourself.

