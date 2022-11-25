Cowlitz County public meetings: Nov. 28-Dec. 2

Nov. 29
Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/535/Agendas-Regular-Public-Meetings.
Nov. 30
Swearing in of incoming Cowlitz County Commissioner Rick Dahl: 1 p.m., commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94101722618 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94101722618.
DEC. 1
Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 3: 8 a.m., Public Works Administration Building training room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso. Meeting also accessible via GoToMeeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/410400021; or by phone at 1-646-749-3122, access code: 410 400 021.
Longview City Council special meeting: 6 p.m., Longview City Hall council chambers, 1525 Broadway St., Longview. Attend online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82144269625, with phone 1-253-215-8782 and ID 821 4426 9625. View the agenda under "Agenda & Minutes" at www.mylongview.com.
Drainage Improvement District No. 1: 7:30 a.m. meeting, Public Works Administration Building conference room, 1600 13th Ave. S., Kelso.
Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Kalama City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St., Kalama. Council agenda posted Oct. 14 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend virtually via Zoom, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.
DEC. 2
Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities of Southwest Washington: 1 p.m. council of governments meeting, 201 N.E. 73rd St., Vancouver. People with disabilities should call 360-735-5721 three days before the meeting to discuss accommodations.
