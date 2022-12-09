Cowlitz County public meetings: Dec. 10-16

DEC. 12

Woodland City Council special meeting: 7 p.m., 200 East Scott Ave., Woodland; online at meet.goto.com/209787053; or over the phone at 1-877-309-2073 with access code 209-787-053.

Castle Rock City Council: 7:30 p.m., Castle Rock Senior Center, 222 Second Ave. SW, Castle Rock, online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/201632365; or over the phone a 1-646-749-3112 with access code 201-632-365.

DEC. 13

Consolidated Diking Improvement District No. 1: 9 a.m. board of supervisors meeting , 5350 Pacific Way, Longview; via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82987556617 or by calling 1-253-215-8287, meeting ID: 829 875 6617.

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 6: 6:30 p.m., Rose Valley Friends Church, 1437 Rose Valley Road, Kelso.

Cowlitz County Commissioners: 9 a.m. board meeting, commissioners hearing room, third floor, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso; and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/94612805144 or by calling 1-253-215-8782, then punching in 94612805144#. Meetings are shown live on KLTV, government access channel 29 and on kltv.org. Written comments on the agenda items may be submitted before or after the public meeting by sending an email to cowlitz@co.cowlitz.wa.us with PUBLIC COMMENT in the subject line. People also may raise their hands in Zoom or use *9 on their phone. They also may remain anonymous when logging on to Zoom by creating a name and email of their choosing. All the documents/attachments and weekly calendar can be viewed online at co.cowlitz.wa.us/535/Agendas-Regular-Public-Meetings.

Cowlitz County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: canceled.

DEC. 14

Port of Longview: 10 a.m. board of commissioners meeting, 10 International Way, Longview. Please use he south door for entry to the commissioners meeting room. Public comment will be taken before and during the meeting. Attendees can submit public comments to publicomment@portoflongview.com or give public comment orally during the meeting. For assistance with special needs, call 360-425-3305 at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting. The meeting will be broadcast live at www.kltv.org.

DEC. 15

Kalama City Council: 7 p.m. meeting, Kalama City Council Chambers, 320 N. First St., Kalama. Council agenda posted Dec. 9 at cityofkalama.com. For details on how to attend virtually via Zoom, visit the website, the City of Kalama Facebook page, call 360-673-4561 or send an email to cityclerk@cityofkalama.com.

DEC. 18

Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 1: 11 a.m. budget hearing, CCCD No. 1 office, 315 Cemetery Road, Castle Rock.

— The Daily News