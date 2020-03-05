Class Gatherings Calendar: March 9-19

MARCH 9
R.A. Long High School class of 1948: 11 a.m., Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso; Georgia Cox, 360-274-8145; friends and guests welcome.
Woodland High School class of 1958: 1 p.m. no host luncheon, Rosie's Restaurant, 1245 Lewis River Road, Woodland; classmates, spouses and guests welcome; Patsy, 360-749-9909 or 360-673-4768.
MARCH 10
Kelso High School class of 1953: 12:30 p.m. lunch, Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso; class members, spouses and friends welcome; Jocile, 360-423-1982.
Kelso High School class of 1962: 11:15 a.m., Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso; spouses, family members and friends welcome; Tanya: 360-577-1257, nelsonz@comcast.net
Kelso High School class of 1963: 1 p.m., Stuffy’s II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; Dolores Jamieson Hill, 360-578-9336; kelsoclassof1963@gmail.com.
Kelso High School class of 1968 Ladies Luncheon: 12:30 p.m., Sizzler restaurant, 936 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; Maureen, 360-270-3278.
Kelso High School class of 1969: 6 p.m, Country Folks Deli, 1329 Commerce Ave., Longview; dinner and socializing.
Mark Morris High School class of 1962: 11:30 a.m., Olde Creekside Cafe, 1323 Commerce Ave., Longview; Kathy Lance, 360-562-5747.
MARCH 11
Kelso High School class of 1966: noon, Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso; Tracy, 360-703-1201.
Kelso Class of 1969 reunion planning meeting: 2 p.m., Country Folks Deli, 1329 Commerce Ave., Longview; interested class members welcome.
R.A. Long High School class of 1964: 11:30 a.m., Mill City Grill, 1260 Commerce Ave., Longview.
MARCH 12
Kelso High School class of 1947: 11 a.m., Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso.
Kelso High School class of 1949: 11:30 a.m., Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso; Mary Salberg, 360-636-4547.
You have free articles remaining.
Kelso High School class of 1961: 11:30 a.m., Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso.
Kelso High School class of 1967: 1 p.m., Mill City Grill, 1260 Commerce Ave., Longview.
MARCH 13
Kelso High School class of 1954: noon, Kelso-Longview Elks Lodge, 900 Ash. St., Kelso; Marie LaFave at 360-636-0648.
MARCH 14
R.A. Long High School class of 1957: 11:30 a.m., The Regent, 3353 Washington Way, Longview; classmates, spouses and friends welcome; Linda Nordstrom Lacy, 360-703-6625.
MARCH 17
Castle Rock Alumni classes of 1947-1950: noon, Peper’s 49er Restaurant, 916 Walsh Ave. N.E., Castle Rock.
Kelso High School class of 1955: 11:30 a.m., no-host lunch, Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso; spouses, friends welcome.
Kelso High School class of 1957: 11:30 a.m. lunch, Olde Creekside Cafe, 1323 Commerce Ave., Longview; friends and guests welcome; Pat Gansler, 360-577-7361; RaeDean White, 360-577-8266.
MARCH 18
Castle Rock High School class of 1963: 11 a.m., Parker’s Restaurant, 1300 Mount St. Helens Way N.E., Castle Rock.
Kelso High School class of 1959: 11:30 a.m., no-host lunch, Stuffy’s II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; spouses and friends welcome; Mary H., 360-423-5531; Arvon N., 360-425-0147.
R.A. Long High School class of 1958: 11:30 a.m. no-host lunch, the Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso; spouses and friends welcome, reservations not needed; Donna (Stein) Miller, 360-501-6334.
R.A. Long High School class of 1961: 11:30 a.m., Masthead Castaways, 1124 Washington Way, Longview; Helene (Kerbaugh) Watson, helene43@comcast.net or 360-430-6275.
MARCH 19
Kelso High School class of 1960: noon lunch, Stuffy’s II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; Donna Alberti Hilton, 360-423-6902.
R.A. Long High School class of 1956: 11:15 a.m. lunch, Ol' Creekside Cafe, 1323 Commerce Ave., Longview; class members, spouses and friends welcome; Jim, 360-425-3126.
R.A. Long High School class of 1965: 1 p.m., Shamrock Spirits & Grill, 1131 15th Ave., Longview; spouses and friends welcome..
It is the responsibility of members to provide updates and cancellations. Forms are available at the newsroom counter, 770 11th Ave., Longview. Deadline is one week before publication. Send notices to: Calendar editor, The Daily News, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632; or email frontdoor@tdn.com.