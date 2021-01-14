'You really start to realize the magnitude': 4A/3A GSHL adds checkpoints to return schedule

Following the WIAA Executive Board’s announcement last Wednesday that moved Season 1 sports to the front of the line and set a target date of Feb. 1 to begin play for traditionally fall sports, the Greater St. Helens 4A/3A found itself quickly headed down a rabbit hole of endless details that needed to be figured out fast.
“Once you start going down that hole, it carries you, and you can’t really make a decision until you flush everything out,” Kelso athletic director Jason Coburn said. “I’m not complaining, it’s just a different level of attention to detail.”
Three league meetings later — one last Thursday, one Monday, and another one Wednesday morning — the 4A/3A GSHL came out with its addendum to the WIAA’s schedule which institutes a set of deadlines to decide when play will begin.
“We’re kind of doing a slow-play a little bit,” Coburn said. “Just keeping an eye on everything, at least through the first part of February, and then making determinations as we get more information and get a better feel for the numbers and the metrics.”
All low and medium risk outdoor sports have been able to practice in out of season gatherings since Monday. The WIAA will allow games for those sports — along with practices and games for high-risk outdoor sports and low- and medium-risk indoor sports — starting Feb. 1 for regions that have reached Phase 2. The new 4A/3A GSHL release sets a deadline of Jan. 25 for the Southwest Region to reach Phase 2 before medium and high risk sports will get the green light from the league to start on Feb. 1. That region includes Cowlitz, Clark, Skamania, Wahkiakum, and Klickitat counties.
Cross country, boy’s golf, and boy’s tennis — the low-risk outdoor sports — are all set to begin their official seasons Feb. 1 even if the region is still in Phase 1.
Should the region not be at Phase 2 by that point, the next deadline will be Feb. 1. If the region clears the threshold for Phase 2 by then, play for moderate-risk sports and football will start Feb. 8 and play a normal-length season that runs into Season 2 in late-March. If it doesn’t reach Phase 2 by then, Feb. 8 becomes the next benchmark, with the start of play pushed back to Feb. 15.
If it takes until the Feb. 15 benchmark for the region to reach Phase 2, there will be a shortened season beginning Feb. 22. If fall sports can’t be started by that date, the league will begin to explore a two-season model.
“As a group, we’re pretty tempered already in terms of being optimistic, just the way things have gone for the last six, eight months, however long it’s been,” Coburn said. “Especially with the new metrics coming out, not having a sense of it. We were pretty realistic about it. Just the discussions and talking through it with everybody, you really start to realize the magnitude of what needs to be done.”
Coburn confirmed that the 2A GSHL athletic directors were also meeting Wednesday afternoon, but wasn’t sure if they were going to announce a similar plan.
In theory, the extra week to prepare for a season to start gives the league’s schools time to more concretely figure out a bundle of logistical issues that are currently up in the air. School districts will need to arrange transportation to and from games, and some schools need to secure rented venues along with officials for events.
But as much as the latest announcement moves up the deadline a week, it helps the league be more flexible, and Coburn is confident that the schools will be able to make it work when that green light finally flashes.
“We’re going to get it done for our kids,” Coburn said. “If we need to start (Feb. 1), we’re going to get it done and be ready to go.”