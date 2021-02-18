 Skip to main content
Woodland volleyball whacks Washougal in season debut
Woodland volleyball whacks Washougal in season debut

The Woodland gymnasium sits quiet in January prior to the official restart of high school sports in the Southwest Region. On Wednesday, Feb. 17, the Beavers volleyball team got their season started with a sweep of Washougal.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

WOODLAND — The Beavers wasted little time securing their first win of the season as they dispatched Washougal in straight sets Wednesday night with scores of 25-6, 25-15, and 25-17.

Emma Swett led the Woodland offense in their season-opener with seven kills, seven assists, six digs, and three aces. Mackenzie Gilchrist added five kills, seven digs, two aces and 10 assists in the win.

Woodland also enjoyed contributions from Lucy George, who posted five kills, and Elizabeth Hurn, who finished with seven aces and a dozen digs.

Woodland (1-0) was scheduled to play at Fort Vancouver on Thursday before hosting Hockinson on Saturday.

