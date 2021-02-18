Woodland volleyball whacks Washougal in season debut

WOODLAND — The Beavers wasted little time securing their first win of the season as they dispatched Washougal in straight sets Wednesday night with scores of 25-6, 25-15, and 25-17.

Emma Swett led the Woodland offense in their season-opener with seven kills, seven assists, six digs, and three aces. Mackenzie Gilchrist added five kills, seven digs, two aces and 10 assists in the win.

Woodland also enjoyed contributions from Lucy George, who posted five kills, and Elizabeth Hurn, who finished with seven aces and a dozen digs.

Woodland (1-0) was scheduled to play at Fort Vancouver on Thursday before hosting Hockinson on Saturday.

