Woodland Track and Field: Beavers can't cross last finish line

Coach: Melanie Holmes (8th year)
2019 Record: boys 5th at state, girls 3rd at districts
Total athletes: 88
Seniors: 10
The Woodland track and field team is known throughout the school as one of the most fun teams to be a part of. They do a lot of team activities and they tend to place well at big meets.
With a total of 88 athletes projected to come out this season, the Beavers lost a lot when COVID-19 canceled their season. Coach Melanie Holmes said the team was known for being a “senior stopping point,” where seniors would come out just for the fun of being on a team for their last high school semester.
“We don’t have a lot of depth. We do get a lot of folks who don’t have a lot of experience who just want to come have fun, which is great,” Holmes said.
Although this year she was expecting quite a few state hopefuls to return to the team. She said she knew the girls would be big contenders this year and the boys would stay steady.
“Our girls were going to get a trophy. We had a shot at a state title. The boys were going to grab a few medals,” Holmes said.
She had Nicole Guthrie, Kayley Autrey, Karen Gyldendal, Marlene Lopez-Cruz, Victoria Merlin, Tuva Naess, Maja Sonesson, Julie Vasquez-Rojas, Kaley Wiest and Isaac Hall who were all planning on graduating after the season. Now, none of the athletes get a goodbye.
“We had Nicole in the high jump, Kayley had a great workout habit and was getting set for pole vault. On the boys side, Isaac was a stand-out in the jumps and Cole is a great hurdler,” Holmes said.
Holmes said as soon as talks of the virus hitting Washington started, she became nervous and doubtful. Then, when schools started to close, before any talks of sports happened, she had a feeling it would be the end of the season.
“I’m a pessimist by nature. I always prepare for the worst. I didn’t think we would be coming back at all,” she said.
But watching the athletes be forced to give up the season of fun and memories was harder than expected. Many took a positive outlook, wanting to keep friends and family safe, but not having a proper goodbye took a toll on the entire team, she said.
“The day we went home for good was harder than the full cancellation day,” Holmes said. “Seeing their faces, seeing them crying was hard. My group of seniors had their last track meet a full year ago and didn’t even know it was the end. They didn’t get an opportunity to mourn. They don’t get that moment of knowing it’s the end, their last race, the last moment, the last finish line.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!