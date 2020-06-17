Woodland Track and Field: Beavers can't cross last finish line

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Coach: Melanie Holmes (8th year)

2019 Record: boys 5th at state, girls 3rd at districts

Total athletes: 88

Seniors: 10

The Woodland track and field team is known throughout the school as one of the most fun teams to be a part of. They do a lot of team activities and they tend to place well at big meets.

With a total of 88 athletes projected to come out this season, the Beavers lost a lot when COVID-19 canceled their season. Coach Melanie Holmes said the team was known for being a “senior stopping point,” where seniors would come out just for the fun of being on a team for their last high school semester.

“We don’t have a lot of depth. We do get a lot of folks who don’t have a lot of experience who just want to come have fun, which is great,” Holmes said.

Although this year she was expecting quite a few state hopefuls to return to the team. She said she knew the girls would be big contenders this year and the boys would stay steady.

“Our girls were going to get a trophy. We had a shot at a state title. The boys were going to grab a few medals,” Holmes said.