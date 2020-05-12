Woodland Softball: Beavers chomping at the bit for three-peat

Coach: Mike Christensen (4th year)
2019 record: 26-1 (1st 2A GSHL, 1st District, 1st State)
Returning starters: 5
Seniors: 6
It has been said that in sports that winning the first title is the easy part – It’s winning the second that championship that is hard. But what about the third?
The Woodland softball team faced such a task entering last season and emerged successful. This spring, the Beavers were looking to once again defend their 2A State championship despite the departures of Olivia Grey and several other essential seniors.
But that doesn’t mean the Beavers’ cupboard was bare. It wasn’t. Not by a long shot.
“This year’s seniors were the freshman when I became head coach, and have spent those four years helping me build the culture we wanted,” Woodland coach Tom Christensen said. “Although we hold ourselves to very high standards, and have won a lot of games, we still had more fun than any team I saw.”
This time around there were six seniors returning from last year’s dominant club and by luck of the draw, they were destined to be judged against those Beavers that came before them.
In her final year at Woodland, Grey allowed just a single earned run in 147 innings, which was good for an ERA of 0.05. She also allowed just 28 hits over those 26 games, including a pair of no-hitters in the playoffs with a total of 329 strikeouts to her name. Accordingly, Grey never lost a start and tossed a cumulative shutout in the State tournament.
But this year Grey was gone. She’s been busy wearing similar colors to the Beavers, but at Portland State University.
Again, though, that doesn’t mean the Beavers’ den was left with nothing.
There was still Kaily Christensen, a classic coach’s daughter and a looming threat at the plate. The senior infielder boasted a career batting average of .583 with 56 hits, 12 homers and 35 runs batted in. That kind of production, coupled with strong leadership, suggests the Beavers still would’ve found themselves in the thick of things.
But while Christensen might have been the biggest threat at the plate, she was by no means alone. Much like in years past, the rest of the seniors provided plenty of backup.
Kelly Sweyer boasted a .460 career average with five dingers and 27 RBI entering the season, while Carleigh Risley hit .377 with three homers and 24 RBI. Payten Foster owned a .342 average, also with three homers and 20 RBI and Gwen Elkinton came into the season with a career batting average of .301, with two home runs and 19 RBI. Daylin Siple also returned as a reliable bench piece and presence in the dugout to help round out a stable of dangerous hitters with loads of experience.
“I think we had one of the top offenses in the state,” Coach Christensen said. “Last year we scored 7.2 runs a game. I think we could have even improved on that this year. Instead of winning games 7-0 like last year, I think we could have been winning games 9-5 or 9-6.”
That’s a fair point. Woodland wasn’t going to have a historically dominant senior pitcher again this season. Instead, their ace was going to be an underclassman, not that their coach was too worried.
“I thought sophomore pitcher Leanna Russell would have done a great job with our strong defense behind her,” he said.
There was also going to be another phase of talented young players entering the fold for the Beavers this season. Coach Christensen said three freshmen — Brezy Summers, Emily Hughes and Jayden Roth — were poised to become “instant contributors” as Woodland prepared to embark on their mission to three-peat as State champions.
“I know the seniors and I wanted a chance to prove to the world — and ourselves — that we could still be a state title contender,” Christensen said. “It’s unfortunate that they won’t get that chance, because they have always risen to the occasion.”
