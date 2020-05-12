Woodland Softball: Beavers chomping at the bit for three-peat

In her final year at Woodland, Grey allowed just a single earned run in 147 innings, which was good for an ERA of 0.05. She also allowed just 28 hits over those 26 games, including a pair of no-hitters in the playoffs with a total of 329 strikeouts to her name. Accordingly, Grey never lost a start and tossed a cumulative shutout in the State tournament.

But this year Grey was gone. She’s been busy wearing similar colors to the Beavers, but at Portland State University.

Again, though, that doesn’t mean the Beavers’ den was left with nothing.

There was still Kaily Christensen, a classic coach’s daughter and a looming threat at the plate. The senior infielder boasted a career batting average of .583 with 56 hits, 12 homers and 35 runs batted in. That kind of production, coupled with strong leadership, suggests the Beavers still would’ve found themselves in the thick of things.

But while Christensen might have been the biggest threat at the plate, she was by no means alone. Much like in years past, the rest of the seniors provided plenty of backup.