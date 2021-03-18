Woodland’s Huddleston takes District golf title

Woodland sophomore Dane Huddleston, the last golfer on the course at Mint Valley on Thursday, wrapped up his day with an easy tap-in for par on the 18th hole and in so doing sealed up the District IV 2A individual championship with a total score of 138 over two days.

“I played well today, and yesterday too,” Huddleston said. “It was a good round of golf.”

The sophomore was a man of few words and even fewer shots, shooting 2-under on each day of play to finish 4-under on the Par-71 course.

Huddleston came into Thursday as the leader after being the only golfer to finish play Wednesday in the 60s with a score of 69. A bogey on the fifth hole canceled out his birdie to open up the day and kept him even over the front nine, but he birdied on 13 and 16 before playing the final two holes clean to wrap up the win.

“He’s always had a really good approach game, and he’s gained a lot of distance growing up,” Woodland coach Aaron Blackwelder said. “But I’d say the one area that he’s really developed in is his mental toughness. That’s something that we’ve really worked on over the past season.