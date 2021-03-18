Woodland’s Huddleston takes District golf title

Woodland sophomore Dane Huddleston, the last golfer on the course at Mint Valley on Thursday, wrapped up his day with an easy tap-in for par on the 18th hole and in so doing sealed up the District IV 2A individual championship with a total score of 138 over two days.
“I played well today, and yesterday too,” Huddleston said. “It was a good round of golf.”
The sophomore was a man of few words and even fewer shots, shooting 2-under on each day of play to finish 4-under on the Par-71 course.
Huddleston came into Thursday as the leader after being the only golfer to finish play Wednesday in the 60s with a score of 69. A bogey on the fifth hole canceled out his birdie to open up the day and kept him even over the front nine, but he birdied on 13 and 16 before playing the final two holes clean to wrap up the win.
“He’s always had a really good approach game, and he’s gained a lot of distance growing up,” Woodland coach Aaron Blackwelder said. “But I’d say the one area that he’s really developed in is his mental toughness. That’s something that we’ve really worked on over the past season.
"Over the summer, he’d play some tournaments and he’d have some issues where he got into a rough run and it got into his head. We just worked on that mental toughness when you have that bad hole or you have that bad shot, how you recover from that.”
That mental toughness came into play on Day 2 as Ridgefield’s Cade Bringhurst, who finished Wednesday way off the pace with a 76, shot up the leaderboard with birdie after birdie en-route to a 6-under 65 on Day 2. Bringhurst ended up finishing second at 141, and R.A. Long’s Jay Nickerson — one of two other golfers in Huddleston’s group — came in third at 145.
Woodland’s Gaige Pilot, who shot 1-over 72 on Wednesday, finished his 18 holes Thursday on 79, and finished in seventh place individually with a score of 151. Fellow Beaver, Logan Autrey was two shots behind Pilot, finishing on 154.
For the Lumberjacks, Noah Gilchrist finished in fifth place with a 150 after shaving six strokes off his first day’s performance to shoot 1-over 72 on Thursday. Hewson Nguyen shot a 77 on Wednesday and a 76 on Thursday, finishing at 153 to tie for ninth. Wayne Keegan rounded out the R.A. Long scores with a 177 to finish in 37th,
Playing earlier in the day on Thursday, Mark Morris’ Ryan O’Farrell and Caleb Stewart both shot 168 over the 36 holes to tie for 24th place. Ian MacArthur was the third Monarch on the course Thursday, and he finished 33rd with a combined score of 173.
Columbia River won the team title, with four of its golfers ending in the top 10. Ridgefield finished second, Woodland third, and R.A. Long fourth.