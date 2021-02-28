Woodland offense stalls out in loss to Hockinson

BATTLE GROUND — A lack of offensive production turned what Mike Woodward called “one of the best defensive performances” he’d ever seen in his time at Woodland into nothing more than a moral victory, as Hockinson took down the Beavers 27-3 in their 2A GSHL football affair.

“Every play seemed just a touch off,” Woodward said. “We couldn’t get the chunks we needed, ended up having to punt a couple times, had some costly turnovers, and put our defense in some really bad field position.”

Taking into account lost yardage on bad snaps, Woodland finished with 23 total yards of offense — all on the ground. JJ Fuerst went 0-for-5 on passes for the Beavers, and threw a pair of interceptions, one that Hockinson’s Andre Northrup took back 23 yards for a pick-six.

Fuerst finished with 25 rushing yards on 20 carries, and Daymon Gressett had five rushes for 11 yards.

Starting in their own territory for their first offensive possession of the game the Beavers couldn’t get their timing right. They were subsequently called for three successive false starts to push them back again and again. Suddenly in the shadow of their own end zone, it got even worse, as a mishandled snap fell back into the end zone for a safety.