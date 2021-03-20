Woodland offense can't get much going in loss to Ridgefield

WOODLAND — The Beavers ended their year on a sour note Friday, falling to Ridgefield 26-7 to end their 2021 season.

Woodland out-rushed the Spudders 177-78, with quarterback J.J. Fuerst posting 139 yards on the ground by himself, but the Ridgefield connection from senior quarterback Luke Price to junior wideout Ty Snider was just too much for the Beavers’ defense to handle.

Of Price’s 240 passing yards Friday, 113 went to Snider on five receptions. The two linked up for the lone score of the first quarter on a 12-yard touchdown, then hit a pair of long balls, with a 48-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 30-yarder in the fourth.

Price’s longest strike of the night, though, went to sophomore Isaiah Cowley on a 54-yard score in the second quarter.

Fuerst picked up the lone Woodland touchdown in his final game with the Beavers, punching it from two yards out in the third quarter to briefly bring the game back to within two possessions.