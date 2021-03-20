Woodland offense can't get much going in loss to Ridgefield

WOODLAND — The Beavers ended their year on a sour note Friday, falling to Ridgefield 26-7 to end their 2021 season.
Woodland out-rushed the Spudders 177-78, with quarterback J.J. Fuerst posting 139 yards on the ground by himself, but the Ridgefield connection from senior quarterback Luke Price to junior wideout Ty Snider was just too much for the Beavers’ defense to handle.
Of Price’s 240 passing yards Friday, 113 went to Snider on five receptions. The two linked up for the lone score of the first quarter on a 12-yard touchdown, then hit a pair of long balls, with a 48-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 30-yarder in the fourth.
Price’s longest strike of the night, though, went to sophomore Isaiah Cowley on a 54-yard score in the second quarter.
Fuerst picked up the lone Woodland touchdown in his final game with the Beavers, punching it from two yards out in the third quarter to briefly bring the game back to within two possessions.
Beyond Fuerst’s legs, though, little worked at all for the Woodland offense, which was shut out in the first and finished with three turnovers. The senior went 0-of-9 on passing with two late interceptions. Junior Daymon Gressett, who nearly cracked 300 yards on the ground in the Beavers’ game against Mark Morris last week, was held to 13 yards on eight carries.
Dalton Beassie and Matt Yager both added a pair of carries for the Beavers — the former racked up 14 yards and the latter had 11 — but they were the only other two Woodland players to show up on the offensive stat sheet at the end of the game.
With the loss, Woodland ends its season at 2-4, with back-to-back wins over R.A. Long and Mark Morris and losses to Columbia River, Hockinson, and the Spudders.