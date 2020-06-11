Woodland Golf: Beavers forced to fell trees in empty forest

Coach: Aaron Blackwelder (10+ yeras)
2019 Record: 7-3 (4-2, 2nd in 2A GSHL)
Total Golfers: 8
Seniors: 1
The Woodland High School girls golf team is a tight knit group. They play together. They win together. And they watched their 2020 season disappear together.
But even when COVID-19 took away their season, and then access to their home course, the Beavers still stuck together.
Abby Bozarth, the lone senior on the team, has played all four years for Woodland. The Beaver’ team captain said the season’s outcome was disappointing, but under the circumstances it’s understandable.
“We tried to organize some stuff throughout the season but obviously it fell through with the pandemic. We do have a pretty tight team. We’re doing a little car parade for graduation so hopefully we’ll get some interaction with that,” Bozarth said.
Before the state shuttered all golf courses in Washington the Beavers would meet up in self-organized groups in order to keep on playing. Then, when the first round of cancellations started, they were hoping it would be a temporary hold, instead of a full stop.
Bozarth said she expected to have her best season yet. Just days before the full cancellation hit, she even managed to shoot a personal record.
“I was looking to get a chance at the top 20. The Sunday before they closed everything, I broke 40 for the first time, so I know this season could have been great,” Bozarth said. “I haven’t played since then. Hitting that milestone in my game and then having everything close the day after, that was rough.”
Bozarth was in class when the notification about the season’s fatal postponement started making the rounds. Coach Aaron Blackwelder sent out an email explaining that their next practice would be the last for the team for the foreseeable future.
“I went straight to practice that day and went into the bathroom and just cried for a few minutes. Obviously, it being a senior season, it’s just really unfortunate,” Bozarth said.
She added that it was hard to watch all the big-match weekends pass without playing. Not being able to see her teammates or participate in those milestones events was heartbreaking for the Woodland senior.
“There’s a lot of confused, angry sad emotions,” Bozarth said. “We could be outside but after everything actually closed, it was hard, especially with all the beautiful weather we had. It would have been a great season for golf.”
