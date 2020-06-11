Woodland Golf: Beavers forced to fell trees in empty forest

Bozarth said she expected to have her best season yet. Just days before the full cancellation hit, she even managed to shoot a personal record.

“I was looking to get a chance at the top 20. The Sunday before they closed everything, I broke 40 for the first time, so I know this season could have been great,” Bozarth said. “I haven’t played since then. Hitting that milestone in my game and then having everything close the day after, that was rough.”

Bozarth was in class when the notification about the season’s fatal postponement started making the rounds. Coach Aaron Blackwelder sent out an email explaining that their next practice would be the last for the team for the foreseeable future.

“I went straight to practice that day and went into the bathroom and just cried for a few minutes. Obviously, it being a senior season, it’s just really unfortunate,” Bozarth said.

She added that it was hard to watch all the big-match weekends pass without playing. Not being able to see her teammates or participate in those milestones events was heartbreaking for the Woodland senior.

“There’s a lot of confused, angry sad emotions,” Bozarth said. “We could be outside but after everything actually closed, it was hard, especially with all the beautiful weather we had. It would have been a great season for golf.”

