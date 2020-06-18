Woodland boys soccer: COVID spoils only season for Beavers coach

Coach: Josh Mayer (1st year)
2019 record: State playoffs
Total athletes: 19
Seniors: 10
Woodland’s boys’ soccer team had a lot to look forward to this season. They had a large list of returning seniors, were coming off of a state trip last season and had a brand new coach. Things were looking strong for the Beavers, until COVID-19 came in and swept it all away.
Coach Josh Mayer was just joining the team for his first year when he got the call that he wouldn’t get the chance to start at all.
“This would have been my first season. Now it’s my only season and it didn’t even happen,” Mayer said.
Mayer recently took a job a little closer to home, so he will not be returning to the field for the Beavers next year. Even though he didn’t get to see any action, Mayer said he still had a strong connection with the team and had high hopes.
“I believe we had similar or better quality in our roster this season. My goals were to improve the team play and the understanding of positioning. I also really wanted to work with the younger players to prep them for their junior and senior years,” Mayer said.
When the cancellation notice came out, he was tasked with informing the team. After making state playoffs last year, it was more crushing to see the hopeful ‘what if’s’ fall away, he said.
“There was a range of emotions. Some of these guys helped build that program up. The team was a very important part of their life,” Mayer said.
For senior captains Aidan Thrall and Brooks Massey, this was the end of an era. They grew the team from one that played to one that not only competed, but competed well.
Massey and Thrall were joined by seniors Isaiah Flanagan, Edwar Guzman-Cruz, Jesus Lopez, Enau Lopez-Ramos, Aaron Martinez, Zzyzx Presley, Jose Vasquez-Rojas, Francisco Yager.
All brought different skills and experience levels to the team, Mayer said. While some played all four high school years, others were club players or just joining the team for the first time this year.
“They all put so much in,” Mayer said. “Often small town teams want to prove themselves and make their community proud. I also feel bad for the parents. This was the last time to cheer on their kids during their high school career. It is all very sad.”
