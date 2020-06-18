Woodland boys soccer: COVID spoils only season for Beavers coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Coach: Josh Mayer (1st year)

2019 record: State playoffs

Total athletes: 19

Seniors: 10

Woodland’s boys’ soccer team had a lot to look forward to this season. They had a large list of returning seniors, were coming off of a state trip last season and had a brand new coach. Things were looking strong for the Beavers, until COVID-19 came in and swept it all away.

Coach Josh Mayer was just joining the team for his first year when he got the call that he wouldn’t get the chance to start at all.

“This would have been my first season. Now it’s my only season and it didn’t even happen,” Mayer said.

Mayer recently took a job a little closer to home, so he will not be returning to the field for the Beavers next year. Even though he didn’t get to see any action, Mayer said he still had a strong connection with the team and had high hopes.