Woodland Beavers use big push to fell Lumberjacks on the football field

“It’s about stringing a couple of good ones together and eliminating the bad ones in between,” Barker said.

But even amongst the bad, Barker was able to see the good for the boys in red and black, especially when it came time to play defense. Israel Rutheford pulled down an interception for R.A. Long while Jake Anderson recovered a fumble. Both turnovers occurred at critical points as Woodland was threatening to score.

“We’re seeing progress every week and they’re starting to buy in and realize that the book we give them every week is putting them in the right spot every week,” Barker said. “Today we forced two turnovers in the red zone. Instead of folding our tent and says, ‘Oh, here comes another one,’ we kept battling."

Woodland (2-1) is scheduled to play Mark Morris at Longview Memorial Stadium next Friday. Meanwhile, R.A. Long (0-3) announced Friday afternoon that they will play Hudson’s Bay next week instead of Ridgefield, as their schedule had originally called for.

“Ridgefield wants to play Hodkinson so, instead of both of the going 5-0 and never meeting they felt it would be better for them to have a sort of de facto championship game so we are going to go ahead and play Bay,” Barker said. “I am super excited for the next two weeks. The kids are seeing that if we sellout and buy in, it works."

