Woodland Beavers use big push to fell Lumberjacks on the football field

WOODLAND — When J.J. Fuerst took the opening kickoff and returned it 80-yards for a touchdown Friday night it served as a sort of warning for what was to come for the Lumberjacks at Beaver Stadium, as Woodland ran away with a 35-0 win in their 2A Greater St. Helens League football showdown.
And as painful as the sight of Fuerst streaking into the end zone was for R.A. Long, the rest of the Beavers scores were even more bruising as Woodland used their big boys up front to ground the Lumberjacks into near submission. By the end, the Beavers racked up 272 yards on the ground while holding R.A. Long to just 63 total yards of offense.
Fuerst wound up leaving the game before the intermission with an apparent injury to his knee, but before he incurred that damage, he ran in two more touchdowns and snagged an interception while helping put Woodland up 21-0 and well on the way to victory.
“We’re hoping it’s just a sprain,” Woodland coach Mike Woodward said. “He’s tougher than nails. He wanted to try to get back in the game, which there’s now way, he was hobbling around, but we’re crossing our fingers.”
In the absence of their spritely signal caller the Beavers began dialing up runs for Daymon Gressett, a lineman in a running back’s jersey. Gressett would wind up piling up 119 punishing yards, including one 38-yard touchdown, on ten carries.
“Daymon finally got his feet underneath him and was really pounding the ball,” Woodward said
That sort of success on the ground was not surprising for Woodward and company and the Beavers’ coach knows precisely the secret ingredient that makes the whole ground and pound show work; the line.
“Our line, I think that was the highlight of the night was just watching those five guys,” Woodward added. “We got such a good push.”
Those linemen include Jason Bowman at left tackle, Daeton Lofgren at left guard, Daniel Trice at center, Malcolm Karchesky at right guard and Michael Karchesky at right tackle.
On the other side of the ball the Beavers held the Lumberjacks to just four first downs. R.A. Long junior Jamond Harris II showed several flashes of brilliance on the night but still only managed a team-high 30 yards on the ground to go with 27 yards on three catches.
“Jamond Harris is our sparkplug right now. We bring him around and get him the ball in space. He runs the reverse and bubbles for us,” R.A. Long coach Jon Barker said. “People know about Moose (Kotera) so that attention on Moose opens things up for Jamond.”
Still, the Lumberjacks were unable to sustain any of their drives long enough to find the end zone as big losses and dropped opportunities stymied their progress.
“It’s about stringing a couple of good ones together and eliminating the bad ones in between,” Barker said.
But even amongst the bad, Barker was able to see the good for the boys in red and black, especially when it came time to play defense. Israel Rutheford pulled down an interception for R.A. Long while Jake Anderson recovered a fumble. Both turnovers occurred at critical points as Woodland was threatening to score.
“We’re seeing progress every week and they’re starting to buy in and realize that the book we give them every week is putting them in the right spot every week,” Barker said. “Today we forced two turnovers in the red zone. Instead of folding our tent and says, ‘Oh, here comes another one,’ we kept battling."
Woodland (2-1) is scheduled to play Mark Morris at Longview Memorial Stadium next Friday. Meanwhile, R.A. Long (0-3) announced Friday afternoon that they will play Hudson’s Bay next week instead of Ridgefield, as their schedule had originally called for.
“Ridgefield wants to play Hodkinson so, instead of both of the going 5-0 and never meeting they felt it would be better for them to have a sort of de facto championship game so we are going to go ahead and play Bay,” Barker said. “I am super excited for the next two weeks. The kids are seeing that if we sellout and buy in, it works."