Woodland Baseball: Beavers can't build their dam

He can come over the top, from the side or even submarine. No pitch is straight to frightening degrees. Easily the only pitcher like him in the league, maybe even the state, perhaps even more.

“His ball moved all over the place, so I was actually really excited about him just for a different look,” Brown said. “Nothing was straight.

“I watched him throw some bullpens and it was just crazy.”

Finally rounding out the seniors was Zaidan Darr.

A wild card of sorts, Darr was in and around the program last year, but was ready to fully join the ballclub this spring. And he was intriguing.

He was a work in progress defensively, but was dangerous at the plate, profiling him more an off-the-bench, late-in-the-game pinch-hitting role, one that, if done well, has lifted teams to staggering heights.

“I could see him coming in late and getting and extra base hit for us,” Brown said. “The kid could actually just mash a baseball.”

This formula, plus the institutional success from the winter and a newfound enthusiasm had Brown hopeful — his jestingly seasonal goal notwithstanding — that Woodland baseball could once again surprise.

“Early on the winter when we were having workouts and just talking with the kids and they’re getting to know me and my coaching staff — we’re all new except for one coach,” Brown said. “Everyone does things a little different. And I think that they were wondering what I was talking about most of the time. But when they got out on the field and they started to see how those little things create opportunities to put you in a position to be successful, I think that’s when they start getting exciting and buying in. Then when we got to practice, the enthusiasm was at such a high level, it was an absolute joy to be out there with those boys.”

