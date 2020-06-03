Woodland Baseball: Beavers can't build their dam

- Coach: Joseph Brown (1st year)
- 2019: 9-14 (4th in GSHL)
- Returning starters: 2
- Seniors: 7
Joseph Brown had a simple, somewhat comical goal in his first year at the helm of the Woodland baseball program.
During his first meeting with Woodland AD Paul Huddleston, Brown said he just wanted to win more games than the football team — two.
“I failed,” he joked.
Perhaps fail isn’t the right word. Perhaps the right word hovers somewhere around opportunity, because Brown never got the chance and the Beavers never got the chance to ride out the momentum of the winter.
Quick rewind. It’s February. The Beavers have won five straight games and are playing for the district championship after sneaking into the bracket at all. The run ended in regionals — a game from the state tournament. A possible outlet for that frustration and that confidence? The baseball diamond.
And so it went. Led by senior Trace Logan, a captain on that miracle squad, the Beavers were eager quickly reload with a new coach and a new mentality and a new confidence.
“I remember just thanking for the opportunity just to see that,” Brown said of the basketball run. “They beat teams they weren’t even supposed to be playing against. It was really amazing to see the determination and selflessness they played with, so some of that carried over into the baseball program and I was really excited to see how we could do that over an entire season.”
Logan — a sure-handed, intelligent second baseman — was set to hold down the middle infield with classmate Brandon McGraw, who might’ve also seen some time in the outfield and on the mound.
One of few returning starters, Logan hit .250 a season ago, second on the team, and scored nine runs to boot. He stood to be an integral part of a lineup looking to replace nearly all of its important parts.
“He was kind of one of those little guys that could just drive you crazy,” Brown said. “I don’t know exactly where I was gonna hit him. Maybe top of the lineup, maybe bottom of the lineup. But he was gonna cause some problems. He was gonna shore up that middle infield for us.”
McGraw was another steady glove, evidenced by his versatility.
“He was a great contact hitter from what I could see,” Brown said, “so we were gonna do a lot of things with that.”
Starting in the outfield are Seth Volesky (centerfield), Shaun Sadlier (left field) and Aaron Shaw in right.
Volesky is athletic with a knack for tracking down fly balls and burning around the base baths. Volesky sort of embodies the identity of the Beavers according to Brown: not a lot of starts or obvious standouts, but a collection of guys who work hard and play hard and do what’s asked of them. Together.
“The kid could do everything,” Brown said. “Pop in his bat. Could track down a baseball like nobody I’ve seen in a long time, just good baseball intisncts. Could fly around the bases. Just a gamer. I told him maybe that he shouldn’t graduate this year and come back for a fifth year.”
Shaw is part of that, as well.
A senior, like Volesky and Sadlier as well, Shaw leads pre-practice and pre-game calisthenics, is vocal and is an important force and presence in the dugout.
“As a senior, a lot of the kids looked up to him,” Brown said. “He was a great guy to just have around.”
Sadlier is the only of the three who got varsity action last season, scoring a run in two plate appearances in two games.
Sadlier also would’ve provided a necessary service: backup catcher.
“He coming a lot really well,” Brown said. “A guy that can also play any of the infield positions for me. Just an amazing attitude. Worked hard. Just a lot of fun to have. And his stick was starting to come around, too.”
Brown had a pitching weapon in left-hander Parker Owen, who offered a unique skillset that transcended its visual novelty.
Owen possesses a delivery that Brown calls “funky,” but’s not so much that it’s funky but that it’s varyingly funky.
He can come over the top, from the side or even submarine. No pitch is straight to frightening degrees. Easily the only pitcher like him in the league, maybe even the state, perhaps even more.
“His ball moved all over the place, so I was actually really excited about him just for a different look,” Brown said. “Nothing was straight.
“I watched him throw some bullpens and it was just crazy.”
Finally rounding out the seniors was Zaidan Darr.
A wild card of sorts, Darr was in and around the program last year, but was ready to fully join the ballclub this spring. And he was intriguing.
He was a work in progress defensively, but was dangerous at the plate, profiling him more an off-the-bench, late-in-the-game pinch-hitting role, one that, if done well, has lifted teams to staggering heights.
“I could see him coming in late and getting and extra base hit for us,” Brown said. “The kid could actually just mash a baseball.”
This formula, plus the institutional success from the winter and a newfound enthusiasm had Brown hopeful — his jestingly seasonal goal notwithstanding — that Woodland baseball could once again surprise.
“Early on the winter when we were having workouts and just talking with the kids and they’re getting to know me and my coaching staff — we’re all new except for one coach,” Brown said. “Everyone does things a little different. And I think that they were wondering what I was talking about most of the time. But when they got out on the field and they started to see how those little things create opportunities to put you in a position to be successful, I think that’s when they start getting exciting and buying in. Then when we got to practice, the enthusiasm was at such a high level, it was an absolute joy to be out there with those boys.”
