With roster nearly doubled, Toutle Lake comes into 2021 optimistic

Austin Carey, like many coaches, is a proponent of the 24-hour rule: after every game, his Toutle Lake players get a day to look back on the previous game before shifting their focus forward.

This past week, it was 24 hours of reflection on a tough loss, after the Fighting Ducks dropped their season opener in the mud to Wahkiakum on Tuesday. But with an especially quick turnaround to their next game Saturday, the focus had to move quickly to North Beach.

Then again, pretty much everything Toutle Lake has done this year has had to be fast and on short notice.

Toutle Lake, like Wahkiakum, Kalama, and Stevenson, found itself in an unfortunate position as Central 2B League schools in the Southwest Region, having to watch their West Region counterparts get going with full-team practices and games while the Southwest stayed in Phase 1. Once the region got the green light, the Ducks and Mules jumped out of the gate fast, getting permission to hold two-a-days and even a gameday walkthrough practice to get a game in as fast as possible.

And despite the final result in their opener against the Mules, Carey was happy with how the whole process — and game — went.