With roster nearly doubled, Toutle Lake comes into 2021 optimistic

Austin Carey, like many coaches, is a proponent of the 24-hour rule: after every game, his Toutle Lake players get a day to look back on the previous game before shifting their focus forward.
This past week, it was 24 hours of reflection on a tough loss, after the Fighting Ducks dropped their season opener in the mud to Wahkiakum on Tuesday. But with an especially quick turnaround to their next game Saturday, the focus had to move quickly to North Beach.
Then again, pretty much everything Toutle Lake has done this year has had to be fast and on short notice.
Toutle Lake, like Wahkiakum, Kalama, and Stevenson, found itself in an unfortunate position as Central 2B League schools in the Southwest Region, having to watch their West Region counterparts get going with full-team practices and games while the Southwest stayed in Phase 1. Once the region got the green light, the Ducks and Mules jumped out of the gate fast, getting permission to hold two-a-days and even a gameday walkthrough practice to get a game in as fast as possible.
And despite the final result in their opener against the Mules, Carey was happy with how the whole process — and game — went.
“Our team was just ready and excited to play football again,” he said. “We were interested in any opportunity to get our players as many chances to get under the lights as much as possible this season.”
That excitement has been a theme this year for the Fighting Ducks, from Carey, from his players, and from the Toutle community as a whole.
Participation in the program nearly doubled in the longer-than-normal offseason. Despite only having five seniors on the roster, Toutle Lake’s squad jumped from 18 players in 2019 to 32 this season.
“These are roster numbers I don’t think we have seen in more than half a decade,” Carey said. “This is a testament to all the hard work that our school and community has been putting in this past year. “
Despite the new faces and the shortened timeframe, Carey say that the Ducks were able to start installing their offense during the extended period of small pod practices leading up to the week of full-team sessions. As a result, they already have most of the playbook down.
Now, the focus has moved to refining play on both sides of the ball, playing clean, and eliminating errors to allow the Ducks to be as fast as Carey wants them to be on offense and as physical as possible on defense.
“It is the offense’s job to score the points,” Carey said. “And the defense’s job to win the game.”
Toutle Lake Fighting Ducks
Season opener: Lost to Wahkiakum (61-0)
Next up: 6 p.m. Saturday @ North Beach
Spotlight game: March 5 vs. Morton-White Pass
2019 Record: 1-9 (0-5 C2BL River)
2019 Finish: Did not qualify for District
OFFENSE
QB: Taylor Lundquist (Sr.)
RB: Jacob Chapman (Sr.)
FB: Camden Wheatley (So.)
WR: Michael Palmer (So.)
WR: Jacob Wambold (Sr.)
Y: Hunter Hadaller (Jr.)
OL: Payton Feigenbaum (So.)
OL: Gunner Bemis (Sr.)
OL: Danyl Galvin (Jr.)
OL: Jay Foster (So.)
OL: Travis Squires (Sr.)
DEFENSE
DL: Gunner Bemis (Sr.)
DL: Payton Feigenbaum (So.)
DL: Danyl Galvon (Jr.)
LB: Taylor Lundquist (Sr.)
LB: Travis Squires (Sr.)
LB: Jay Foster (So.)