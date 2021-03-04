With new coach, Tigers drop down to eight-man on short notice

Judd Stutzman took the Clatskanie head coaching job well into the weirdness of the pandemic, getting hired in December, when sports were still on hold in Oregon and everyone was waiting for the green light. Once that signal to restart was given, though, that weirdness didn’t go away.
Taking over a top-heavy team that was led by a huge senior class in 2019, Stutzman knew he was going to be lower on numbers and have a younger roster. Throw in the financial insecurity many families have been thrown into during the past year, along with some kids falling out of the habit of playing sports, and he ended up with 12 players showing up to practice.
So far, more reinforcements haven’t walked through the locker room door, and eventually, Stutzman and athletic director Ryan Tompkins had to make a switch. So for the first time, the Clatskanie Tigers are going to be playing eight-man football.
“I was preparing for 11-man football pretty much up until two weeks ago,” Stutzman said. “We were installing everything for 11-man. We’ve only really been practicing about two weeks on true eight-man stuff. Very limited, but we’re just trying to get the kids to play really fast and put them out in space so they can make plays.”
Stutzman, a former coach at George Fox University, said he called up a former college teammate in Nebraska who had more experience with the eight-man game last Sunday and they talked for a couple hours.
“That’s the extent of my eight-man experience,” he joked.
Right now, Stutzman’s plan is to play the shortened eight-man season this winter, hoping he can retain all 12 of the players on his current roster — which has no seniors — and bring in a good-sized freshman class over the summer in order to make the Tigers’ hiatus from traditional 11-man football a short one.
And with a young roster, there’s a lot Stutzman thinks he can get started on, even if he can’t run the offense and defense he’d come to Clatskanie planning to use.
“Teaching techniques and those types of things, those are all the same when it comes to eight-man,” Stutzman said. “We still have to have great pad level technique, great feet, great eyes at all positions and those types of things.”
The main problem, Stutzman said, is that with just 12 players, he can’t run any drills with a full offense or defense. His assistants have been able to stand in to give his players looks at different formations and play concepts, but they won’t get any eight-on-eight action until they line up for an impromptu eight-man edition of the Highway 30 Hootenanny at Rainier on Friday.
And when they do line up against the Columbians, they’ll be doing so completely blind, since Rainier understandably has no eight-man game film on tape.
“We’re trying to give our defense as many looks as we can with different formations, because we can’t scout the other teams,” Stutzman said. “We don’t know what Rainier is going to run on offense for eight-man. We know what they ran in 11-man football, so we’ve kind of taken some of their top formations and condensed them to eight-man, and that’s what we’re preparing for.”
Clatskanie Tigers
Season Opener: 7 p.m. Friday @ Rainier
Spotlight Game: March 19 vs. Rainier
2019 record: 8-3
2019 finish: State quarterfinals (Lost to Burns 14-13)
OFFENSE
Style: Spread
Starters
QB: Ayden Boursaw (Fr.)
RB: Tony Cueto (Jr.)
WR: Nelson Warren (So.)
WR: Keagen Holsey (Jr.)
TE/S: Caleb Bostic (Jr.) or Dom Navarro (Fr.)
OL: Jordan Maertens (So.)
OL: Alex Wheeler (So.)
OL: Chris Knaus (Fr.)