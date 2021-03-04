With new coach, Tigers drop down to eight-man on short notice

Judd Stutzman took the Clatskanie head coaching job well into the weirdness of the pandemic, getting hired in December, when sports were still on hold in Oregon and everyone was waiting for the green light. Once that signal to restart was given, though, that weirdness didn’t go away.

Taking over a top-heavy team that was led by a huge senior class in 2019, Stutzman knew he was going to be lower on numbers and have a younger roster. Throw in the financial insecurity many families have been thrown into during the past year, along with some kids falling out of the habit of playing sports, and he ended up with 12 players showing up to practice.

So far, more reinforcements haven’t walked through the locker room door, and eventually, Stutzman and athletic director Ryan Tompkins had to make a switch. So for the first time, the Clatskanie Tigers are going to be playing eight-man football.

“I was preparing for 11-man football pretty much up until two weeks ago,” Stutzman said. “We were installing everything for 11-man. We’ve only really been practicing about two weeks on true eight-man stuff. Very limited, but we’re just trying to get the kids to play really fast and put them out in space so they can make plays.”