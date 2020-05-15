Winlock Track & Field: Cards can’t defend The Nest

Things have been different around The Nest in Winlock for the last few years.
There’s been some new paint slapped around the bleachers and by the big “W” by the scoreboard, a modern rubberized track surface installed, and other classy accouterments around the stadium to bring the Cardinals into the 21st century with aplomb. Most importantly, though, there’s been a greater concentration of athletes ringing the track beneath the evening shadow of the big grandstand.
“Every year we are getting more and more kids,” said Winlock coach Eric Low. “I think a lot of that had to do with the fact that we finally got the track built. And we’ve been adding other pieces to it like shot put areas, and we got some new stuff for our high jump, and then just the upgrade to the overall facilities. Kids really want to be a part of it.”
Low, who has been in charge of Winlock track and field for 15 years, noted that before last season turnout had typically hovered right around 20 students. However, he added that with six seniors in a group of 35 athletes this spring he was encouraged by the balanced distribution of participants from one grade to the next.
“We did, especially for the number that we had. This was the largest group that I’ve had out for track since I’ve been the head coach,” Low said.
Last season the Cardinals were able to send three boys to state. Noah Patching and Logan Hall were contestants in the 800-meter and discus, respectively, while Bryce Cline placed fourth in the high jump. This year all three of those seniors appeared to be ready for another State run, jump, or throw before the bottom fell out of the entire prep sports enterprise due to COVID-19.
Cline, who was also playing baseball this spring, excelled at the high jump but also ran the 200-meter and 4x4 relay races. A four-sport athlete with All-League honors to spare, Cline brought a heap of raw athleticism to the team. His coach believes Cline could have qualified for State as a runner and a jumper this year with the potential to place in the top two in the latter.
“He’s so gifted naturally that it’s a lot less that you have to teach. It’s more advanced so it’s easier to get into the details and the fine tuning of what they’re doing, especially in an event that’s as fine tuned as the high jump,” Low explained. “Bryce just had that natural ability so we just fine tuned his finish.”
Cody DeGuise, another baseball-track senior hybrid for the Cards, returned to the track team this season after dealing with a mess of injuries his sophomore and junior seasons.
“Has he had that perfect season yet? No. But, he was feeling a lot better this year going into things,” Low said.
DeGuise excelled in the long jump and was considered a State contender by his coaches.
“He’s surprisingly strong and quick and has good body control,” added Low, who has also coached DeGuise in wrestling.
Logan Hall, another senior who excelled at multiple sports for Winlock, was working his way back from a knee injury sustained playing football when the track season was called off abruptly.
“He was a State participant in the disc last year so we expected him to get back there this year,” Low noted. “His two best events? The disc of course, and then he was a pretty good javelin thrower for us also. I think he had a pretty good shot at being a state participant in both events, and maybe even a placer in the disc.”
Fellow seniors Jonathan Gonzalez and Nolan Lowery were also set to make their mark this season in the throwing events.
“He really came on strong in the shot last year and would have made it to Districts,” Low said of Gonzalez.
Lowery, a Running Start student, garnered a similar review from his coach.
“Again, he’s one of those guys who has improved every year. He was a thrower. He did the shot put and the disc and probably would have been a District participant this year also,” Low said.
Noah Patching, a standout from this year’s run and gun Cardinals basketball squad, was set to make a return to state in his senior year until injury and pandemic conspired to send him, and everyone else, home early.
“The last two years he had gone to State in the 800 and he set the school record for the 800 last year also,” Low noted. “Had he been healthy he would have been a State placer for us this year for sure.”
Jay Crow was another promising athlete for the Cardinals this year. However, the strong underclassmen hadn’t quite nailed down his top events during the week’s first, and only, fortnight. Another baseball player who was trying to double down as a track star, Crow was likely to find a home in the middle distance races and showed promise with the javelin.
If the Cardinals have one weak flank in their formation it’s on the girls’ side, which featured just five athletes this year. However, Low insists there was at least one standout in that small group.
“One of our best females was a gal named Azhia Camps. She was one of our up and coming throwers, especially with the disc,” Low said. “She was a District participant last year and we thought she had a good chance of making it to State this year in possibly in the javelin and the disc.”
Taking stock of the changes that have slowly but surely taken hold on the track, and field, and stadium over the last few years Low was quick to laud assistant coach Lisa Collins with praise. Low noted it is Collins who is responsible for getting most, if not all, of the upgrades approved with the school district.
“Last year we had our first middle school and high school home track meets since about 2000 and we had more scheduled this year so the kids were really excited to be able to do that,” Low said.
Now the Cards will have to wait another year before putting their new facilities through the paces in an official event. And the seniors? They are left with a lifetime of opportunity to conjure up tales of what might have been.
“We had a really good group of kids turning out for track this year so it looked like it was going to be a pretty exciting year. Unfortunately it didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to,” Low said. “It’s especially sad for the seniors because this was their time to go to Districts and State and try to bring home some medals. But just like the rest of the world we had to put that on hold and we won’t get back to it.”
Coach: Eric Low (15th season)
Total Athletes: 35
State Returners: 3
Seniors: 6
