Winlock Track & Field: Cards can’t defend The Nest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Things have been different around The Nest in Winlock for the last few years.

There’s been some new paint slapped around the bleachers and by the big “W” by the scoreboard, a modern rubberized track surface installed, and other classy accouterments around the stadium to bring the Cardinals into the 21st century with aplomb. Most importantly, though, there’s been a greater concentration of athletes ringing the track beneath the evening shadow of the big grandstand.

“Every year we are getting more and more kids,” said Winlock coach Eric Low. “I think a lot of that had to do with the fact that we finally got the track built. And we’ve been adding other pieces to it like shot put areas, and we got some new stuff for our high jump, and then just the upgrade to the overall facilities. Kids really want to be a part of it.”

Low, who has been in charge of Winlock track and field for 15 years, noted that before last season turnout had typically hovered right around 20 students. However, he added that with six seniors in a group of 35 athletes this spring he was encouraged by the balanced distribution of participants from one grade to the next.

“We did, especially for the number that we had. This was the largest group that I’ve had out for track since I’ve been the head coach,” Low said.