Winlock Softball: Outfield vets best egg-tossers in league

“I let them know that was my expectation for them,” Lawrence said. “Especially to have 23 girls to pick from, and potentially we were thinking this would have been the first season ever where Winlock had a JV team. I thought, if we’ve got this many girls we should be able to pull it out. We would have had a deep bench to choose from.”

With returning starters like Addison Hall and Karlie Jones in the mix the Cardinals certainly would have been tough through the middle of their lineup. All of the returners were dedicated and competitive beyond reproach.

“Sabrena is dedicated in everything she does. So having a valedictorian who is also my team captain, knowing she’s not out doing crazy stuff. She’s showing them dedication and coming out every day,” said Lawrence.

Last year Barragan scored 16 runs with an on base percentage of .346 and double digit hits. As a junior Low hit .294 with an on base percentage of .467. Both players made the All-Academic team.

“Piper is the same. She’s dedicated. She’s actually graduating number three in her class. She’s quiet so she leads by example just by what she does,” Lawrence added. “She was showing that already by stepping up, having not pitched before, and she said, ‘Hey, I’ll help out coach.’ To me that just says a lot about a person.”