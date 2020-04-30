Winlock Softball: Outfield vets best egg-tossers in league

The Cardinals veteran outfield was going to make base coaches earn their keep this year.
With three seniors, including a pair of five-year varsity players, the Winlock outfield could have made umpires move around the diamond in anticipation of bang-bang plays at all the bags and home plate.
But like everyone else, they got told to go home and stay home. Still, it makes one wonder how many base runners they might have sent back to the dugout shaking their heads all the while.
That outfield would have included Sabrena Barragan and Piper Low, two players with varsity experience dating back to 8th grade, along with second year varsity player Kassidy Maddox.
“I had great seniors that were leaders so I thought this would be a great time to have all these incoming girls, freshmen and sophomores who have never played before, and to have these tenured girls who could come out and set the pace for the Lady Cardinals and show them this is how we do it,” said first year Winlock coach, Tausha Lawrence.
Last year the Cards took fifth in the Central 2B League and qualified for the district tournament and with five returning starters the goal was to get back to the postseason again this spring. After spending the fall and winter recruiting players in the hallways Lawrence believes her team would have found a way to get it done.
“I let them know that was my expectation for them,” Lawrence said. “Especially to have 23 girls to pick from, and potentially we were thinking this would have been the first season ever where Winlock had a JV team. I thought, if we’ve got this many girls we should be able to pull it out. We would have had a deep bench to choose from.”
With returning starters like Addison Hall and Karlie Jones in the mix the Cardinals certainly would have been tough through the middle of their lineup. All of the returners were dedicated and competitive beyond reproach.
“Sabrena is dedicated in everything she does. So having a valedictorian who is also my team captain, knowing she’s not out doing crazy stuff. She’s showing them dedication and coming out every day,” said Lawrence.
Last year Barragan scored 16 runs with an on base percentage of .346 and double digit hits. As a junior Low hit .294 with an on base percentage of .467. Both players made the All-Academic team.
“Piper is the same. She’s dedicated. She’s actually graduating number three in her class. She’s quiet so she leads by example just by what she does,” Lawrence added. “She was showing that already by stepping up, having not pitched before, and she said, ‘Hey, I’ll help out coach.’ To me that just says a lot about a person.”
Maddox was coming into the season with a bit more to prove.
“I bet you anything at the end of the year (Maddox) would have gotten Inspirational Player because even though she was struggling a little bit because she hadn’t played in a while she was still encouraging the girls in everything they did,” Lawrence said. “Those are the kind of girls you want around when things get rough. You’ve got somebody who’s not only older but is encouraging saying, ‘Hey, we can do this. Let’s turn it around.’”
2019 Record: 15-7 (9-5, 5th place, C2BL)
Coach: Tausha Lawrence (1st year)
Returning Starters: 5
Seniors: 3
