Winlock Hall of Fame ceremony called off

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There will be no new Cardinals in the Hall of Fame. Not this school year, at least.

This week Winlock High School announced that their annual induction ceremony has been cancelled as part of ongoing coronavirus precautions.

“Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and Washington State School Closure for the remainder of the school year this year’s Hall of Fame Banquet and Ceremony has been canceled,” Ben Suhrbier of Winlock High School wrote in an email. “I am sorry for the bad news but we will hopefully continue the annual Hall of Fame Ceremony next year.”

The Winlock High School Hall of Fame is not limited to athletes but former Cardinals of the diamond, gridiron, court, track and field have all been honored in the past. Those inductees include, but are not limited to, Elmer Cook (class of ‘48), Fred Norquist (class of ‘61), and Theresa (Herr) Walsh (class of ‘84).

This year’s nominees were never announced and will presumably carry over to next year.

“Unfortunately we hadn’t sent out a release on who was supposed to get inducted until we met this evening. We were waiting until today to contact the inductees because of the Covid-19 Pandemic,” explained Suhrbier.