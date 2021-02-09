Wildcats blank Winlock in soccer season opener

Winlock went all the way to Westport to open their season on Feb. 8, more than five months delayed already, but they’ll have to wait at least one more day before finding the back of the net after Ocosta shutout the visitors 4-0.

Monday’s game was the first 2B girls soccer action for both teams as Washington’s West Region continues its big adventure into Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan.

It took the Wildcats a little over 20 minutes to post their first goal and then they doubled down on that score just a few minutes later. As Ocosta went to work the inexperience of the Cardinals was on full display.

“You could tell that kids were tired and stuff like that,” said Winlock coach Brian Ziese. “And Ocosta is a very good team.”

In the second half the Wildcats doubled their lead with goals in the 55th and 65th minutes. Meanwhile, the fledgling Cardinals continued to spin their wheels on offense.

The struggles didn’t catch Ziese entirely off guard. After so much time away from the pitch, he expected that it might take at least a full game to knock off the accumulated rust.