WIAA sets state deadline, local leagues look at all options

According to initial feedback from around the league Walker says he believes there is a way to make it all work. Assuming practices are allowed to resume on April 27 teams would be able to achieve their mandatory practice time by hosting three two-a-day practices during the first week. Walker foresees one path forward where teams would be able to play a pre-district “tune up” schedule from May 4-16. The following week a district tournament could be held featuring all 20 twenty teams from the C2BL and P2BL. Several options currently being floated for formatting and seeding particulars in order to have the qualifying teams from District IV ready for regionals on time.

“We can all do this. The Central can hash this out. We’re pretty good at that typically, but when you start combining with nine other schools it can be a challenge,” Walker said. “But in my opinion we have to combine (for districts) because we’ll only have two weeks to get this done. The WIAA says it’s up to our entire district to decide who will represent our district at regionals.”

With so much time between now the new state deadline Walker admits there is still too much uncertainty to start writing out his starting lineups in pen. However, after a two-week dose of bad news the Chinooks’ coach was more than happy to let hope spring eternal, even if it was just in his text messages.