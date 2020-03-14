WIAA says worker at state basketball tournaments at Tacoma Dome tests positive for coronavirus

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association said in a release Friday that a worker at the state basketball tournament in Tacoma has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

The Class 4A and 3A state basketball tournaments were last week in the Tacoma Dome.

In a statement, the WIAA said:

“The WIAA has been in contact with the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department (TPCHD) and, because the individual became symptomatic after the tournament, the situation has been deemed by health officials to be a low risk for those involved with the event. Because the individual first showed symptoms on March 9, it has been deemed by health officials that the earliest the individual may have been contagious is Saturday, March 7.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The WIAA said the TPCHD recommends those who were at the Tacoma Dome on Saturday to self-check for symptoms for the next eight days.

In the days leading up to the six state basketball tournaments held at three venues across the state, the WIAA said the state department of health recommended against canceling or postponing the tournaments.