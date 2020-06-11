WIAA reaffirms plan to play sports in fall, emphasizes need to be creative

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association said Wednesday it was planning for high-school sports to return in the fall, but creativity will be key as it negotiates the coronavirus pandemic.

The WIAA said in a release that it is intending to begin practices as normal (Aug. 19 for football, Aug. 24 for the other fall sports), as long as it has the OK from the Washington State Department of Health. It is looking at a later start (Sept. 5 for football, Sept. 7 for the rest) as a contingency.

The WIAA also said it intends to conduct a season even if schools are still open only remotely and if some schools can’t participate because of the coronavirus, as long as it has the OK from WSDOH. And it will push forward even though areas of the state will be different phases of reopening under Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start Washington” plan.

“The Executive Board determined that the primary mission of the WIAA is to provide opportunities in education-based athletics and activities,” the organizations said in a release. “Participation in extracurricular sports and activities is a critical part of the high-school experience and, sadly, that has never been more evident than when those opportunities were taken away this spring by COVID-19.”