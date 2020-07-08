WIAA pushes back prospective start for fall sports

Other sports have a minimum standard of ten practice days in order to compete. That means that those sports could, perhaps, begin games and matches as early as Sept. 18. Golf, on the other gloved hand, does not have a minimum practice requirement prior to competition.

Previously, the WIAA had stated that no decisions regarding fall sports would be announced until the second half of July. Of course, no course of action is guaranteed these days as the global coronavirus pandemic continues and circumstances continuously change. On Wednesday the WIAA sent out another press release in order to clarify the reason behind its decision the day prior.

“The action was taken in an attempt to relieve pressure on member schools as they prepare for the opening of schools to in-person and/or online learning,” read the new WIAA statement.

Most school districts in the state are tentatively scheduled to begin classes in the first couple of days of September. The preemptive two week delay to fall sports is intended to allow schools the opportunity for a soft-opening that does not include the additional complexities of athletic extracurricular activities.