WIAA pauses indoor prep practices

“I don’t think we can put our guard down,” McCabe said. “We certainly have to have our guard up. I used to teach history. I taught the Pandemic of 1918. World War I killed a lot of people, but the pandemic killed more globally. Recognizing that in 1918 in came back worse in the winter than it did in the spring. I kind of saw this coming. I think a lot of people saw this coming. They kind of knew it was going to happen.”

Even with mask requirements and other COVID-19 safety measures in place several area schools have still seen cases of the virus pop up in their athletes.

“Certainly we’re better at — like, everyone around here is wearing masks,” McCabe said. “We’re following protocol. We’re doing everything that we can. But still, we’re not gonna be able to stop it until there’s some vaccine. Like polio or any of these other diseases that we’ve come in contact with.”

Winter sports are set to begin in late December for Washington high schools so long as certain benchmarks related to public health and COVID-19 statistics are met. The WIAA has promised to give an update on the status of those seasons no later than three weeks prior to their scheduled start.

The Daily News will provide additional details on the ever changing prep sports schedule as they become available.

