WIAA outlines return to sports

The WIAA outlined a plan Tuesday regarding the return of high school sports to the state.

In a meeting on Monday, the Executive Board determined that 50 percent of schools in a WIAA region (determined by classification) “must be eligible to participate in league games as per the COVID metrics” by the state department of health. If that 50 percent threshold is not met, the Executive Board will adjust the schedule to “allow the chance for greater participation.”

The WIAA has separated its nine districts into three regions title A, B and C.

Region A encapsulates Districts 1 and 2, which cover areas like King and Whatcom counties adjacent to the Puget Sound. Region B covers Districts 3 and 4, which all 14 local schools reside in.

Region C is the rest, which is mostly Eastern and Central Washington.

The WIAA will monitor schools’ eligibility using Washington’s Risk Assessment Dashboard, which is linked below, with a final decision arriving three weeks before the start of the intended season.