WIAA institutes seeding committees for all sports and other changes

The goal of the seeding committee is to avoid several types of first-round matchups that have proven problematic in the past. For instance, the seeding committees will seek to draw up tournament brackets that exclude first-round matchups for teams from the same league as well as early matchups between teams that are considered to be top title contenders. Head-to-head results from the season, as well as travel distances, will also be taken into account, particularly for Regional round contests.

With basketball, fastpitch, baseball, soccer, and volleyball all set to create their own seeding committees for each gender and classification, there are still several unknowns. For instance, while the committees will be made up of coaches, athletic directors, administrators, and media members, it is unclear at this time how many people will serve on each committee. Each league will be able to nominate two candidates for their particular committee but each league will be limited to just one representative. The deadline for league presidents to nominate their representatives is May 27. The WIAA has stated its intention to notify each league of their selections by June 15.