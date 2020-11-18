WIAA delays and shortens seasons, again

Another day, another change to the schedule. Such is life in 2020.

At 3:02 a.m. on Wednesday morning the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association sent out a press release to announce that the start of prep sports schedules have pushed back, again, and shortened further than before. That decision was voted on and approved by the WIAA executive board on Tuesday.

The decision will delay the start of high school sports by just over a month and shorten the tentative seasons from nine weeks to seven.

The newly altered schedule moves the start date for Season 2, the home of traditional winter sports like basketball and wrestling, back to Feb. 1. Since July, hoopers and grapplers had been expecting to make their official return to the gym on Dec. 28. Meanwhile, gymnastics will be allowed to begin on Jan. 25. Season ending Regional events for winter sports will wrap up on March 20.

Season 3, the home of traditional fall sports will begin on March 15, with football getting a jumpstart on March 8. Regional “championship” events for those sports will end on May 1.