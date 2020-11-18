WIAA delays and shortens seasons, again

Another day, another change to the schedule. Such is life in 2020.
At 3:02 a.m. on Wednesday morning the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association sent out a press release to announce that the start of prep sports schedules have pushed back, again, and shortened further than before. That decision was voted on and approved by the WIAA executive board on Tuesday.
The decision will delay the start of high school sports by just over a month and shorten the tentative seasons from nine weeks to seven.
The newly altered schedule moves the start date for Season 2, the home of traditional winter sports like basketball and wrestling, back to Feb. 1. Since July, hoopers and grapplers had been expecting to make their official return to the gym on Dec. 28. Meanwhile, gymnastics will be allowed to begin on Jan. 25. Season ending Regional events for winter sports will wrap up on March 20.
Season 3, the home of traditional fall sports will begin on March 15, with football getting a jumpstart on March 8. Regional “championship” events for those sports will end on May 1.
Traditional spring sports will still start on April 26, as per the original WIAA rescheduling plan. However, the plan to allow those sports to compete through June 27 has been scrapped and those seasons are now set to end on June 12.
Earlier in the day on Tuesday the WIAA executive board announced another COVID-19 related action. That move, which banned indoor practices for a month and mandated that any participants in outdoors activities wear masks at all times, was made in order to bring WIAA rules in line with a directive delivered by Governor Jay Inslee on Sunday.
All of those decisions have come in response to an alarming increase in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates.
All other previously established thresholds for restarting high school sports remain in place. Those protocols, as established by the WIAA executive board during a Nov. 2 meeting, call for at least 50 percent of schools within a regional classification to be eligible to compete before a season can begin. Eligibility will be based on county Department of Health metrics regarding COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents along with the percentage of positive tests.
Each sport has different thresholds depending on its corresponding risk assessment level. Low risk sports can play with a higher level of infection while higher risk sports must wait for COVID-19 infection rates to decrease. If fewer than half of the schools in a regional classification are eligible to compete based on those Department of Health guidelines, the WIAA executive board has retained the option to make additional adjustments in order to allow for a greater overall level of participation.
Additionally, the WIAA has once again approved an extension to the open coaching window for coaches employed by the school district. All coaches will now be able to operate under “summer rules” until Jan. 23. That means that practices will be allowed but they cannot be mandatory.
WIAA protocols for a return to play, along with Department of Health guidelines can be found online at, https://tinyurl.com/y52buv72.
The most recent high school sports schedule can be viewed online at, https://tinyurl.com/y4rmd3f4.
The Daily News will provide additional details as they become available.
