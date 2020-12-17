WIAA Board delays start-date decision another three weeks

In this case, no news may indeed be decent news. At the very least, it’s a temporary absence of bad news.
On Tuesday, the WIAA Executive Board pulled the axe back by about three weeks, announcing that it was postponing a decision on the fate of the current plan to restart prep sports in February, until its next meeting on Jan. 4.
In an interview with Eli Sports Network, WIAA executive board president Tim Thomsen said that the board wasn’t in a place to make any decisions about anything two months from now, given how rapidly the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic is changing.
“We are in the middle of the biggest spike that we have ever seen in regards to COVID,” Thomsen said. “We thought the July spike was big, and this has just blown that out of the water.”
At the same time, though, Thomsen noted the rollout of the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that began this past week, which has the potential to be “the beginning of the end” of COVID’s prevalence and delays of preps sports.
The hope is that in three weeks, there will be a clearer picture as to what direction things are going, and a better idea of what will be possible come February.
“The board is prepared to meet as many times as we need to,” Thomsen said. “We’re also prepared to make decisions when it makes sense to do that.”
There are five sports currently scheduled to begin in Season 2, the first set of sports to resume: gymnastics, bowling, boy’s swimming and diving, basketball, and wrestling.
Of those, the final two sports , football and wrestling, are considered “high risk.”
Under WIAA’s current guidelines, counties must be in the low range of COVID-19 rates — staying under 25 cases per 100,000 residents for two weeks — to resume high risk sports. At the moment, San Juan County has the lowest rate in the state at 40.8 cases per 100,000 residents, and is the only county under 130.
On the WIAA’s online table, last updated Dec. 11, Cowlitz County is listed at 326.8 cases per 100,000 residents, while Clark County is at 446.5, and Lewis County is at 381.2. According to Cowlitz County’s most recent weekly data report (released Dec. 14), the number has gone up to 415 between Nov. 25 and Dec. 8
The two numbers for Cowlitz County fall on both sides of the boundary of 350 cases per 100,000 people that Gov. Jay Inslee set in a recommendation for reopening high schools on Wednesday.
The current plan involves each sport playing a five-week schedule bookended by a week of practice beforehand and a week of regional postseason play after. There will be no State championship tournaments.
Thomsen said that the schedules could feasibly be shortened one more time, to begin play at the end of February, but, “that’s about as short as you can make them.”
Aside from one last shrinking of the schedules, Thomsen floated the idea of reorganizing the seasons to push back the high risk sports — football, basketball, wrestling, cheer, and dance — until later in the year while moving up some lower risk sports to begin earlier.
Beyond that, Thomsen said that the WIAA executive board would have to look into condensing and overlapping seasons. However, that could keep students from being three-sport athletes, and lead to the eventual possibility of losing some sports entirely this year.
“We’re not going to do that initially,” he said. “We’re going to try and get these things done so that people can participate. We just hope the things that we can’t control — the COVID rates, the guidelines, the vaccine, and the impact of the vaccine — take place in a way that allows us to get this done.”
Eighth graders allowed for 1A
The Executive Board also approved what in its own words is an “experiment” for the current school year, which would allow eighth graders to play for 1A schools in order to bring up low participation numbers and be able to field complete teams.
Under the new rule, while eighth graders would now be able to play in the regular season, any team that includes them on the roster would be ineligible to compete in the postseason.
