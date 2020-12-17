WIAA Board delays start-date decision another three weeks

In this case, no news may indeed be decent news. At the very least, it’s a temporary absence of bad news.

On Tuesday, the WIAA Executive Board pulled the axe back by about three weeks, announcing that it was postponing a decision on the fate of the current plan to restart prep sports in February, until its next meeting on Jan. 4.

In an interview with Eli Sports Network, WIAA executive board president Tim Thomsen said that the board wasn’t in a place to make any decisions about anything two months from now, given how rapidly the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic is changing.

“We are in the middle of the biggest spike that we have ever seen in regards to COVID,” Thomsen said. “We thought the July spike was big, and this has just blown that out of the water.”

At the same time, though, Thomsen noted the rollout of the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that began this past week, which has the potential to be “the beginning of the end” of COVID’s prevalence and delays of preps sports.

The hope is that in three weeks, there will be a clearer picture as to what direction things are going, and a better idea of what will be possible come February.