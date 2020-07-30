WIAA adjusts new athletic calendar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The WIAA updated its athletic calendar this week, moving the championship dates for the remaining fall sports while adjusting the start date for football and basketball.

The cross country and slowpitch softball championships will now be in the spring, with tentative dates to be announced.

This greatly affects slowpitch programs that R.A. Long, which gets many of its slowpitch members from the fastpitch team. It also affects cross country, as it will be directly competing for time against football and other Season 3 sports.

The start dates for Season 2 and Season 3, which includes basketball and football, respectively, will each be moved up a week.

Season 2 now has a start date of December 28, and Season 3 will start pre-competition practices on February 17.

There is still the possibility for football to have to wait on basketball players or wrestlers, and what constitutes a full practice, normally a requirement easily tossed aside in August.

There is also a new out-of-season period from August 17-September 17, meaning coaches cannot work with athletes, and an out-of-season coaching period from September 28-November 30, in which they can.

All of this is subject to change.

