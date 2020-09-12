What's in a mascot?

He noted Toledo’s willingness to retire the totem pole and the mascot costume, which featured all of the same racially charged tropes as Chief Wahoo, as a step in the right direction.

“How we retired those things, in the tradition of indigenous cultures, things get imbued with spirit, so even though the totem pole was a misappropriation of cultural symbols, it did have spirit and so you can’t just throw it on the trash heap,” Rust explained.

“Same with the costume,” he said. “So in collaboration with some members of the tribe we removed the totem pole, we cut it up, and we burned it in a fire and we retired the costume in the same way — on a fire.”

Meanwhile, Kalama has also made significant strides with its mascot, the Chinooks.

For decades, Kalama’s chosen mascot was “Charlie Chinook,” an unflattering caricature that featured a wide, smiling face with oversized teeth, a tomahawk in one hand and a scalp in the other.

Some locals say the logo was named after a local resident from the Chinook Tribe. Others say the logo was borrowed from the old Arizona State University mascot, “Jumpin’ Joe.”