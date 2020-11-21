West Coast League: Black Bears and Raptors release '21 schedules

The West Coast League clubs released their 2021 schedules on Wednesday.

The 60-game slates run from the beginning of June to the middle of August with an All-Star break in July.

The Cowlitz Black Bears will make its first trip to Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada in June as part of a two-city trip that will also include ferry rides two and from Victoria. The Black Bears start with a single-gamer against Ridgefield on June 2, then have three-game sets with the Raptors July 10-12 and August 3-5.

The July series will be in the middle of a July marathon that will feature only a couple of sporadic days off. A true grind.

Ridgefield, meanwhile, will make trips to both new locations — the previously noted Nanaimo and Edmonton — but gets no interminable ferry ride to the island.

Also, both of Ridgefield’s series with Corvallis will have split locations. The initial series will start in Corvallis then revert back to Ridgefield for Independence Day, then in August it flips.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.