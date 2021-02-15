We're Back!: Toledo wins snow-covered opener

TOLEDO — The fairy-tale return nearly went completely awry for Toledo.

The setting was there — a blanket of flakes four inches deep, giving the Toledo players their first chance to play in snow in their lives. The start was there, with the Indians jumping out to a two-possession lead with their first possession of the second half. And the finish was in sight, with Toledo’s Wing-T offense designed to chew the clock.

But it almost didn’t work out that way. Toledo turned the ball over on downs in its own territory, giving Rainier the ball back with just under five minutes left. One play was all it took for the Mountaineers to get to the 1-yard line, and a second punched it in to trim the Indian lead to 16-12 with 4:32 left in the fourth quarter.

“I told them we needed two first downs,” Toledo coach Mike Christensen said. “And that’s exactly what they did. It comes down to them making the plays that we need to, and we had guys that did that.”

Toledo corralled the ensuing onside kick. Trey Rego got two yards on first down. Davin Kinsman got three on second down and four more on third to set up fourth-and-inches, before diving forward through the snow to convert in the clutch.