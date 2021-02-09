Welcome back: Emotions strong, legs weak, as prep sports return to a field near you

TOLEDO — After almost a full year away from the field of play those old familiar feelings slowly crept, and then quickly leapt, back into the hearts of area prep sports fans Monday.
With the West Region already in Phase 2, schools from Lewis, Pacific, Thurston and Grays Harbor counties have been allowed to return to their preferred field (or court) of play without many COVID-19 related restrictions. Yes, most players have to wear masks and there is a cap on in-person attendance, but for all intents and purposes, the sports we’ve come to know and love are being played in much the same way that they always have.
Monday, Feb. 8, marked the official start of the “fall” prep sports season in The Daily News coverage area. The Winlock girls soccer team was on the road with a game against Ocosta in Westport. Meanwhile, the Toledo girls soccer team played host to Onalaska for Lewis County’s first high school contest of any sort since last February.
And if you thought that the players would just be happy to be there after such a long hiatus, you were right; at least for a little while.
At Ted Hippi Stadium on Monday the teams from Toledo and Onalaska spent the first 60 minutes or so of gameplay mostly kicking the ball back and forth, trading possessions, and getting their steps in. With fan attendance severely limited as a COVID-19 precaution there was no easy way to pump up the volume beneath the bright lights as the players went through their paces.
Sure, there were cheers from the parking lot from visiting fans without tickets when Brooklyn Sandridge put Onalaska up 1-0 in the 17th minute. And, of course, there was louder applause when Marina Smith tied the game up at 1-1 with a goal of her own in the 33rd minute. But for a game that was billed as a rematch of the 2019 District IV championship game, there was very little fire and even less fury.
At least to start.
“I think it would have been a lot worse if Daphnie (Bybee) had not made that first great save right at the beginning. That would have put us down in a tough spot,” said Toledo coach Noel Vasquez.
Indeed, for Bybee there was no easing into the season as a flurry of shots from the Loggers kept her on her toes for the most of the first 20 minutes of game play. In retrospect, that might have actually been a good thing considering how Bybee and company were feeling in the hours before their season-opening contest.
“In the locker room we were getting ready and everyone was like, ‘Oh, I’m so nervous!’ And I’m like getting nauseous in 5th period because I’m so nervous,” said Bybee, Toledo’s sophomore goalie. “And it’s just the rivalry game, too. They beat us in the District game so they took our place at State so we’ve just been so mad and so angry.”
Those feelings were all too familiar for Vasquez as he was tasked with orchestrating the first prep sporting event in the area since the COVID-19 pandemic turned the world as we once knew it upside down.
“Honestly, that’s me too, I’ve been feeling nervous and anxious. It just feels like it’s the first time I’ve coached, ever. This is my sixth year and I feel like this is my very first game,” Vasquez admitted. “I think it has a lot to do with how long we’ve been off, the short practices and all that stuff. So trying to put everything together with only five or six days of practice was never easy… When they said, ‘Coach, I’m nervous.’ I said, I’m nervous too! Don’t tell me that.”
Even on the sideline things looked different as masked up players and coaches eschewed their normal bench seating in favor of socially distanced classroom chairs. And, the adjustments weren’t limited to players, coaches, or fans. The zebra crew, too, noticed a few changes since the last time they’d seen any Central 2B League soccer, or sports of any kind in the area.
“I think everyone was definitely excited to be out there,” said head official Brandon Collins. “The attitude was good. Usually the first game of the year the attitude is pretty good anyway but in this case there was no backlash or any problems with any of the players. That really stood out to me.”
Collins got his prep officiating season started last weekend with a slate of eight games spread between Burien, Puyallup, and Lacey. After being thrown back into action all at once, he says one thing stood out in particular.
“The first day I was really sore. Everything hurt,” Collins said. “The stamina level is understandably lower than what we’re used to. I think that’s true even for us officials. I know a lot of us have tried our best to stay in shape but it’s a lot harder to stay motivated when you don’t have the sport going on.”
From her spot in the keeper box, Bybee said she noticed the same thing; players slouched over at every opportunity and legs that didn’t seem to pack the same punch that their owners had grown accustomed to.
As is wont to happen, though, a little bit of success went a long way toward curing what ailed those in distress. For Toledo, it was Smith’s game tying goal in the first half that provided the initial spark. Once Smith punched in the go-ahead (and eventual game-winning) goal in the 67th minute, that uneasy feeling in Toledo’s collective belly quickly began to fade away.
“The energy just increased more and more as we got closer to their goal,” Bybee noted. “Once we made that other goal everyone was happy. And once we made the second goal, it was just crazy.”
As for Vasquez, the entire contest still seemed a bit surreal even after the stands had emptied, the officials had gone home, and the tower lights began to shut off. After so long away from the sideline, no one could blame the Indians’ coach for needing a few extra moments to soak it all in once again.
“It’s weird. It’s very odd to think that we’re kind of like Guinea pigs right now trying to figure out how things are going to happen, like putting chairs out here. It’s just a different experience but we’re glad we were able to sneak it in,” Vasquez said. “There were a lot of people asking me all week how things were going to go? How we were going to do things? How the kids were going to play with masks and how we were going to sit? So I got here super early to figure those things out and I’m glad we were able to pull it off successfully.”