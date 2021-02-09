Welcome back: Emotions strong, legs weak, as prep sports return to a field near you

Sure, there were cheers from the parking lot from visiting fans without tickets when Brooklyn Sandridge put Onalaska up 1-0 in the 17th minute. And, of course, there was louder applause when Marina Smith tied the game up at 1-1 with a goal of her own in the 33rd minute. But for a game that was billed as a rematch of the 2019 District IV championship game, there was very little fire and even less fury.

At least to start.

“I think it would have been a lot worse if Daphnie (Bybee) had not made that first great save right at the beginning. That would have put us down in a tough spot,” said Toledo coach Noel Vasquez.

Indeed, for Bybee there was no easing into the season as a flurry of shots from the Loggers kept her on her toes for the most of the first 20 minutes of game play. In retrospect, that might have actually been a good thing considering how Bybee and company were feeling in the hours before their season-opening contest.

“In the locker room we were getting ready and everyone was like, ‘Oh, I’m so nervous!’ And I’m like getting nauseous in 5th period because I’m so nervous,” said Bybee, Toledo’s sophomore goalie. “And it’s just the rivalry game, too. They beat us in the District game so they took our place at State so we’ve just been so mad and so angry.”