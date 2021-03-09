Weekend Volleyball: Ducks Battle back to beat Mossyrock in five; Clatskanie drops Vernonia

*Editor's Note: Part of this story ran on B1 of Tuesday's edition of The Daily News. A designer error caused the rest of the story to be left out of print so we are running the story again in its entirety. The Daily New regrets the error.

TOUTLE — It almost all went wrong for a tired Toutle Lake side on Saturday, March 6. The Fighting Ducks volleyball team found themselves forced into a fifth set after going up 2-0 against Mossyrock and playing into extra point twice, but got back on their front foot just in time to win in five, 25-21, 26-24, 24-26, 20-25, 15-13.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them for getting the win,” coach Don Merzoian said. “We have had a busy week and this was the fourth match for us. We were coming off the loss to Kalama and the girls stepped up to the challenge with a good Mossyrock team.”

The Ducks came just a couple of points shy of a sweep before the Vikings — who had dropped just two sets all season in 1B play up until Saturday’s match — found a bit of a second wind beneath their masks, taking the third set in extra points and rolling in the fourth.

In a tight fifth set, though, Toutle Lake returned to form in order to end the day on a winning note.