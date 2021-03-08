Weekend Volleyball: Ducks Battle back to beat Mossyrock in five; Clatskanie drops Venonia

TOUTLE — It almost all went wrong for a tired Toutle Lake side on Saturday. The Fighting Ducks found themselves forced into a fifth set after going up 2-0 against Mossyrock and playing into extra point twice, but got back on their front foot just in time to win in five, 25-21, 26-24, 24-26, 20-25, 15-13.

“I couldn’t be more proud of them for getting the win,” coach Don Merzoian said. “We have had a busy week and this was the fourth match for us. We were coming off the loss to Kalama and the girls stepped up to the challenge with a good Mossyrock team.”

The Ducks came just a couple of point shy of a sweep, before the Vikings — who had dropped just two sets all season in 1B play up until Saturday’s match — found a bit of a second wind beneath their masks, taking the third set in extra points and rolling in the fourth.

In a tight fifth set, though, Toutle Lake returned to form in order to end the day on a winning note.

Molly Donald led the Ducks with 12 kills, while Marissa Smith had 11 to go along with six blocks. Jordyn Grabenhorst and Natalie Bair split facilitating duties and combined to rack up 29 assists — the former with 15 and the later with 14 — and both were perfect at the service line.